Police Release Video from 17th Street Bridge Shooting

Less than a week after a shooting claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities are releasing surveillance video from the night.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting on the 17th street bridge.

Authorities have pointed the person in the black and yellow hoodie and the blue hoodie as their persons of interest.

If you have any information on this, please call Atlanta Police Department or Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

