Police Release Video from 17th Street Bridge Shooting

Police Release Video from 17th Street Bridge Shooting

Less than a week after a shooting claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities are releasing surveillance video  from the night.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects  they believe are involved in the shooting  on the 17th street bridge.

Authorities  have pointed the person in the black and yellow hoodie and the blue hoodie as their persons of interest.

If you have any information on this, please call Atlanta Police Department or Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.

 

Police Release Video from 17th Street Bridge Shooting  was originally published on majicatl.com

