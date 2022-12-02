The Bijou Star Files: ‘GMA’ Will Not Be Discipling Cheating Anchors

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 2, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

T.J. HOLMES, AMY ROBACH WON’T FACE ‘GMA’ DISCIPLINE …Say Relationship Started In August

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, co-anchors of "GMA3," will not be disciplined over their romantic relationship …

JEMELE HILL MEDIA NEEDS TO HOLD JERRY JONES ACCOUNTABLE… LeBron’s Right!!!

Jemele Hill is urging the media to not let Jerry Jones off the hook amid his racial controversy … saying LeBron James was completely right to call out reporters for not giving the Dallas Cowboys owner similar coverage as Kyrie Irving.

KANYE WEST MENTAL BREAKDOWN ON AIR …Praises Hitler & Nazis

Kanye West is in the middle of a serious mental breakdown live on-air with Alex Jones, spewing hate against Jewish people and praising Hitler and Nazis.

SNOOP DOGG Shows Off 3-Gen Of His Family …FOR HOLIDAY SKIMS CAMPAIGN!!!

Snoop Dogg's family has just been crowned SKIMS Holiday family of the year and they picked the perfect way to celebrate: snapping the first-ever pic of the legendary rapper's nuclear household!!!

NIA LONG UDOKA SCANDAL ‘WAS DEVASTATING’… Blasts Celtics Org, Too

Nia Long is finally breaking her silence on the cheating scandal involving her fiancé, suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — saying she was devastated when the news broke two months ago … and still is.

JAY-Z BACARDI REJECTED MY $1.5B OFFER!!! Claims He’s Getting Played in D’Usse War

Jay-Z made Bacardi an offer he thought it couldn't refuse — he was willing to spend $1.5 billion to buy full ownership of D'Usse, but still got rejected.

10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Fatally Shot Mother After She Refused To Purchase Him A VR Headset

A 10-year-old boy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, after she allegedly woke him up too early and refused to purchase him a virtual reality headset.

Momma Dee Reacts To Lil Scrappy Detailing His Trap House Upbringing: “B***h You Profited Off That”

Nearly a month ago, Momma Dee and Lil Scrappy were trending after a televised, heated talk about his childhood. The Atlanta artist emotionally confronted his mother about growing up "in a wh*rehouse…in a trap house" and its influence on him.

Uvalde School Shooting Survivors Seek $27 Billion in Class Action Lawsuit

Survivors of the Uvalde shooting are seeking $27 billion in a class action lawsuit over the widely criticized response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School earlier this year,

Buddhist Temple Emptied After Monks Test Positive for Meth

A Buddhist temple in Thailand has been cleared out after every one of its monks tested positive for methamphetamines, with each one being sent to rehab.

Will Smith Explains Why He Stayed Away From Films About Slavery Until ‘Emancipation’

After staying out of the spotlight for most of 2022 following the Oscar slap scandal, Will Smith has kicked his media appearances into high gear this past week.

Kanye West Accuses Chris Paul Of Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

In his latest bizarre Twitter rant, Kanye West has accused Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul of sleeping with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

No Need To Panic If You Lose Your ID Before A Flight, Here’s What You Should Do

There are many traveling nightmares people never want to experience, like losing your ID. But officials know these things happen and may still allow you to fly.

Wine Drinkers Have Better Memory Health, According to New Study

Wine drinkers everywhere have beat the "wino" allegations, as a new study proves consuming the beverage can help prevent memory loss.

‘Too Toxic’: Dr. Oz’s Ex-TV Producers Blowing Him Off As He Tries To Relaunch TV Career Following Failed Senate Run

Oz has been desperately attempting to plot a television comeback after losing his race to democratic rival John Fetterman. Oz pulled in 2.4 million votes compared to Fetterman's 2.7 million.

Kanye West’s Parler Acquisition Deal Has Been Terminated, Company Says

Kanye West's deal to buy Twitter alternative Parler — which is full of far-right users and general hate speech — has been terminated.

Man Seen at Rapper TakeOff’s Shooting Charged with Possessing a Weapon

News began circulating online over the weekend that 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, known as Lil Cam or Lil Cam 5th, had been arrested and faced a felony charge for "unlawful carrying weapons" on November 1, the night Takeoff was fatally shot outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

Latto Named Top New Artist Of 2022 On Billboard Charts

Latto reached a number of career milestones in 2022, thanks in large part to her 2021 single "Big Energy" and her sophomore album, 777.

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Are Expecting a Baby [Video]

Congrats are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam!

Ashanti Says A Small Penis Is Not A Deal Breaker If You Know What To Do With It

It looks like Ashanti isn't afraid of a small package.

Erica Mena Says “People Should Just Mind Their Business, Kids Are Expensive” While Addressing Criticism She Received For Crying Over Ex Husband Safaree’s $4,305 Monthly Child Support Payments

Reality TV star Erica Mena has a message for her critics!

