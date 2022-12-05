The Bijou Star Files: Deon Sanders Is Leaving & Players Following

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 5, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

A Number Of Jackson State University Recruits Decommit Following Deion Sanders New Head Coach Position

A handful of Jackson State recruits decommitted after Deion Sanders became the new head coach of the University of Colorado. Read More

2022 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Biden Commemorates …GLADYS, GEORGE, U2 AND MORE!!!

The stars were out and shining bright in D.C. this weekend … this as President Biden bestowed lifetime awards on a handful of them who were honored at the White House. Read More

WILL SMITH’S ‘EMANCIPATION’ Producer Apologizes …FOR ‘WHIPPED PETER’ PIC AT PREMIERE

One of the producers of Will Smith‘s new movie about a runaway slave is apologizing for bringing a photo of the real inspiration for the character to the film’s premiere. Read More

KANYE WEST REPORTEDLY BOOTS MILO YIANNOPOULOS… From Campaign Team

Kanye West has reportedly shed at least one alt-right figure from his inner circle — but it’s not necessarily the guy you might want to see go first from the outside looking in. Read More

KEKE PALMER I HAVE SEX, AND NOW I’M PREGNANT!!! Big Reveal On ‘SNL’

Keke Palmer made a big reveal during her monologue Saturday night on ‘SNL’ — the buzz is real … she’s having a baby! Read More

VICIOUS CRIME OUT FOR BLOOD …Bat Attack In New York City

It’s a horrifying video … someone is walking down an NYC street, minding his own business, when an attacker pulls a bat out of his pants and clobbers the victim in the back of the head. Read More

KANYE WEST YE24 PREZ GEAR, YEEZY SHOES HOLD STRONG …Despite Hitler, Nazi Praise

Kanye West has unveiled his bigoted views to the world, yet there’s still a market for Ye24 merch as he noodles on another run for president. Read More

AKON DEFENDS YE POST-HITLER COMMENTS… Doesn’t Affect Me 🤷🏽‍♂️

Akon is still backing Kanye West, even after the guy proclaimed his love for Hitler and Nazis — going so far as to say, he isn’t offended … ’cause the remarks aren’t aimed at him. Read More

TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY CUSTODY BATTLEOVER GRANDDAUGHTER

The mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s granddaughter is vowing to get her daughter back … and the path could be clear now that Todd and Julie are headed for prison. Read More

BIG DADDY KANE Our ‘New Jack City’ Play …WILL HOST MARIO VAN PEEBLES SOON!!!

Big Daddy Kane is starring in a theater production of ‘New Jack City’ — which he says is touring now … and which is going to be hosting the director of the cult classic in due time. Read More

‘GMA’ T.J. & AMY OUR LOVIN’ WON’T SLOW DOWN …Just ‘Cuz Everyone Knows

‘GMA’ hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have stunned the public and gained a whole lot of unwanted attention when their relationship was revealed to the masses … but they’ve got no plans to slow down on their romance. Read More

KIM, KHLOE AND SERENA GLAM SQUAD HITS UP ART BASEL PARTIES!!!

Kim Kardashian is somehow compartmentalizing what has to be an excruciating time for her — with Kanye‘s hateful rants — because she partied Friday night like she didn’t have a care in the world. Read More

NICK CANNON FIGHTING PNEUMONIA IN HOSPITAL …’I Guess I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon just had a major health SCARE … landing him in the hospital with pneumonia. The “Masked Singer” host posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing a face mask, gown and beanie. Read More

DREW BREES LIGHTNING VICTIMS ORG. BLASTS QB… ‘Disgusting’ Commercial

Drew Brees‘ recent commercial has left lightning strike victims enraged … with a major organization ripping the NFL superstar’s “inappropriate” and “disgusting” stunt. Read More

TAKEOFF ARREST MADE IN RAPPER’S DEATH

Prosecutors say in court docs that Patrick Xavier Clark applied for an expedited passport right after Takeoff‘s murder by submitting an itinerary for a flight to Mexico. When he was arrested, prosecutors say he had received the passport and had a large sum of cash on him. Read More

SAN FRANCISCO PD ARMED ROBOTS WAY TOO RISKY …City Sup. Fears Hackers, Collateral Damage

San Francisco is heading down a dangerous, slippery slope with its proposal to deploy robots that can use lethal force … that’s according to the President of the city’s board of supervisors. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN KANYE’S TRYING TO DEFLECT FROM HIS HITLER PRAISE …Didn’t Cheat with Chris Paul

Kanye West is doing everything he can to deflect attention away from his praising of Hitler, even throwing out false allegations about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and an affair with NBA superstar Chris Paul … according to sources with direct knowledge. Read More

JERRY JONES SHOWERS LEBRON WITH PRAISE… After ’57 Photo Criticism

Jerry Jones took a unique path to respond to LeBron James‘ very public criticism of the Dallas Cowboys owner’s controversial 1957 photo … choosing to do nothing but shower the NBA star with praise. Read More

BALENCIAGA WE’RE DITCHING $25M LAWSUIT …Donating To Child Protection Orgs Instead

Balenciaga is tossing out its massive suit against a marketing agency that it claimed was to blame for its recent controversial photoshoots … and instead is doing a 180, focusing on organizations that benefit the protection of kids. Read More

Say WHAT?! Pile Of Laundry Left On Bed Ignites House Fire In North Carolina

Specifically, the blaze was sparked “due to laundry that had become excessively hot” being left on the bed. Read More

Twitter Debates Over ‘Work Husbands & Wives’ In Wake Of ‘GMA’ Scandal

With news of the alleged affair between Good Morning America cohosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, workplace relationships are at the forefront of online discourse. Read More

Man Survives After Falling Off Carnival Cruise Ship And Literally Swimming With Sharks For Almost 20 Hours

A male passenger who recently fell overboard while celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday on a Carnival Cruise ship is speaking out for the first time. According to Good Morning America, the passenger, named James Michael Grimes, was missing for almost 20 hours. Read More

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Gets Booed During His Debut Game Against The Houston Texans [Video]

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to the field but did not receive a warm welcome from some fans. Read More

Five Suspects Arrested For Keeping Woman Caged As A Sex Slave In A Georgia Home

Five people are facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and imprisonment of a woman kept inside a Georgie home as a sex slave. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com