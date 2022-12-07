The Bijou Star Files: Legendary Boxing Referee Mills Lane Passed

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Parade for Glenville High School football champs on Thursday

On Thursday, December 8, the City of Cleveland will celebrate the Division IV state champion Glenville Tarblooders with a parade and rally. Read More

MILLS LANE LEGENDARY BOXING REF DEAD AT 85

Legendary boxing ref Mills Lane — perhaps best known for his portrayal in MTV’s iconic “Celebrity Deathmatch” show — has sadly died, his son announced. He was 85 years old. Read More

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN ACCEPT ‘ANTI-RACISM’ AWARD AT GALA …For Calling Out Royal Fam

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only days away from dropping what promises to be an explosive documentary about their time inside the royal family, but still made time to accept an honor for their efforts battling racism. Read More

OFFSET ONLY POST TAKEOFF POSITIVITY, PLEASE!!!

Both Quavo and Offset are missing their late Migos brother Takeoff dearly … and expressing it in completely different ways on social media. Read More

TORY LANEZ HIT WITH 3RD FELONY CHARGE …In Megan Shooting Case

Tory Lanez‘s attorney, George Mgdesyan, tells us, “We are confident that at the conclusion of this trial the truth will come out and Mr. Peterson will be exonerated of all charges.” Read More

NIA LONG SPLITS FROM COACH IME UDOKA… After Affair With Team Employee

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are done — the couple of 13 years has reportedly broken up after the Boston Celtics coach’s affair with a team employee. Read More

ART BASEL ARTISTS YANKED FOR LIVE BREAST MILKING… After $200K Bid For Milk

Art Basel in Miami was filled with tons of memorable and thought-provoking pieces of art — but very few stacked up to a live breast-milking display that saw bidding reach $200k. Read More

RODDY RICCH SUED FOR RIPPING OFF ‘THE BOX’ …On Diamond-Selling Song’s Anniversary

Roddy Ricch‘s megahit “The Box” is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday … but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. Read More

YE CELEBRATES SAINT’S BDAY AT KIM’S HOUSE

Kanye West is embroiled in controversy, but that doesn’t mean Kim Kardashian is holding him from his kids — inviting Kanye to celebrate their son’s 7th birthday together at her home. Read More

DOO-DOO DROP OFF Woman Arrested, Allegedly Delivered BUCKETS OF FECES TO POLICE DEPT.

A woman apparently wasn’t taking any crap from a police department in Texas, she was allegedly dropping it off … in buckets. Read More

BILL COSBY ACCUSED OF DRUGGING/RAPING 5 WOMEN IN NEW LAWSUIT Comedian Denies Claims

Bill Cosby is facing a new lawsuit from 5 women — most of whom were involved with “The Cosby Show” — who claim he sexually assaulted them. Read More

DIDDY & YUNG MIAMI PDA ON CLUB LOVE DANCE FLOOR …Art Basel on 🔥!!!

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel … effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!! Read More

STARS GO A.I.CELEBS LOOKIN’ EPIC… Thanks To Lensa App

People have been jumpin’ on the Lensa App bandwagon, turning their simple pics into literal works of art … and these celebrities are getting in on the AI fun, too! Read More

Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race

Warnock’s win ensures Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. Read More

Accused Colorado Gay Club Mass Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich Hit With 305 Charges

The accused suspect in the Club Q mass shooting has been hit with a staggering 305 charges after allegedly killing five people and injuring 25 more and the Colorado Springs gay club last month, Read More

Tristan Thompson Appears Absent As Maralee Nichols Celebrates Son’s 1st Birthday

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ son, Theo, celebrated his first birthday last week. Nichols was sure to go all out for her son and threw a “Winter ONEderland” extravaganza. Read More

Disgraced “GMA” Anchor T.J. Holmes Allegedly Cheated With Several Other Female ABC Staffers Besides Co-Host Amy Robach

Disgraced “Good Morning America” host T.J. Holmes reportedly cheated with several other female ABC staffers, according to a new bombshell report. Read More

Whiskey Brand Uncle Nearest Exceeds $100 Million in Sales, Making its Distillery the Most Successful Black-Owned Distillery in the World

Uncle Nearest, a black-owned Tennessee-based whiskey brand launched just five years ago, has exceeded $100 million in sales as of October this year. Read More

Real ID Enforcement Postponed Again Due to Continued Difficulties Obtaining New ID Cards Post-Pandemic

The United States has once again delayed the Real ID requirements, allowing travelers to continue using their current means of identification. Read More

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Reportedly Under Federal Investigation for Alleged Animal Welfare Act Violations

Another one of Elon Musk’s companies is under investigation by a government agency. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg’s Will Prevents Unauthorized Biopics About Her Life

Whoopi Goldberg has preemptively blocked any unauthorized movies about her life being made after her death. Read More

