Rihanna was spied out in Miami during Art Basel, being the style goddess she is. The mogul looked fly and sexy, decked out in designer threads, and we are swooning over her looks.

Rihanna hasn’t skipped a beat since having her son. The Fenty Beauty/Fenty Savage CEO brought the heat to Miami as she stepped out shining bright like a diamond in her first get-up. The star sported a Khaite crystal mesh long-sleeve top, and JW Anderson crystal ripped jeans. She paired this iconic look with a matching Khaite crystal-embellished bag and Amina Muaddi crystal cuff sandals. Her accessories consisted of a diamond necklace and black sunshades.

For her second Miami look, Rihanna took the sexy route and rocked a sheer Christopher Esber chiffon maxi dress. She carried a fierce Fendi vintage python bag and topped her look off with Tom Ford sandals. She complemented this look with a gold chain, a ring on each hand, and a gold body chain draped across her frame.

Rihanna’s style has always been epic, and it’s only gotten better since becoming a mother. She exudes confidence when she dresses, thus giving her fashions extra swag. The “Umbrella” singer has played a pivotal role in opening the door for women to feel comfortable in their skin and to be true to their style aesthetic no matter what society says.

Rihanna Steps Out During Miami Art Basel Dripping In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com