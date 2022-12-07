Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana

According to NBC4i, with less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana.
Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older than 21 to buy and consume marijuana, as well as grow a limited number of marijuana plants for personal use. The bill strikes existing laws criminalizing marijuana from the Ohio Revised Code and allows for the expungement of marijuana-related offenses for nonviolent offenders.
The proposed bill also establishes a marijuana regulatory agency within the state’s department of commerce to oversee the licensing and regulation of cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries and testing laboratories.
