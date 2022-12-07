Wendy Williams’ Son Evicted For Failing To Pay $70K In Rent

CLOSE

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami for failing to pay nearly $70,000 in rent.

Court documents obtained by Page Six indicated that the 22-year-old was slammed with an eviction lawsuit in August. According to the lawsuit, Hunter hadn’t paid rent since February. The complaint also included a copy of Hunter’s lease, which showed Williams had paid $100,000 upfront to cover the first year of rent for the apartment.

Kevin Hunter Jr. says Wendy’s frozen assets and health issues were to blame

In response to the suit, Hunter admitted to the failed rent, noting that he was unable to pay due to his mother’s ongoing “health issues” and her finances being frozen as a result.

“All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing,” Hunter wrote, according to the filing. “Even though my name is on the lease, my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the one-year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances.”

Back In February, Williams filed for a restraining order against her financial institution Wells Fargo, after they froze her assets and denied access to her account. The move was exacerbated by the star’s former financial advisor Lori Schiller, who claimed Williams wasn’t of “sound mind” to manage her own finances.

After more than 13 years of syndication, the media maven’s iconic talk show The Wendy Williams Show was officially canceled in June due to her ongoing health troubles. Reps for Williams claimed that her health had declined due to her battle with Graves Disease and thyroid issues, but a few insiders at Wendy’s show alleged that the star was battling severe alcoholism and depression. The Ask Wendy author’s accounts were frozen in January, around the same time Hunter’s rent began piling up.

In the suit, Hunter said his mother’s health woes happened “quickly” and unexpectedly.” He also claimed that “he had to take a year off of school during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for the former talk show host.” Hunter further explained that he was in the process of moving out of the apartment and that he had found temporary housing. But ultimately, the court ruled in favor of the apartment building. Hunter was promptly evicted on Sep. 14, according to the court documents.

Another rental lawsuit was filed against Hunter last year

This wasn’t the only lawsuit filed against Hunter. In August 2021, a separate eviction lawsuit was reportedly filed to remove the young student from a different Miami complex after he failed to move out when the lease ended. However, the case was dismissed “because Hunter moved out on his own accord and into the new apartment that sued him,” Page Six noted.

In March, Williams opened up about her legal tussle with Wells Forgo after a judge ruled that she be placed under a financial guardian due to her ongoing spat with the institution and Schiller.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. claimed that he was also impacted by the star’s financial woes. Earlier this month, the former Wendy Williams Show producer said he could face foreclosure if his alimony payments did not resume, according to the Daily Mail. Under their divorce settlement agreement, Hunter receives alimony payments from Williams, but in February, the funds stopped due to her battle with Wells Fargo.

Hunter asked the court to issue an order for Wendy’s guardian to continue making payments under the agreement. He also claimed that he was falling behind on bills and other financial obligations due to the inconvenience.

