Takeoff’s unfortunate passing has been tragic and now his family is fighting over his estate. The rapper whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, is said to have a net worth of $26 million. Georgia law says that the closest family members get to decide but his parents allegedly do not get along which is causing the friction. Da Brat shares more on this story.

Hot Spot: Takeoff’s Parents Are Fighting Over His Estate After Passing With No Will [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com