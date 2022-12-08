The Bijou Star Files: Jamal Bryant To Sell Weed To Up Attendance

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Gizelle Bryant’s Ex-Husband Pastor Jamal Bryant Is Considering Starting A Cannabis Business At His Church: I’ll Be Able To Bring In Black Males

Pastor Jamal Bryant — the ex-husband of “RHOP” star Gizelle Bryant — has a new idea for attracting young Black men to his church. Read More

Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. official says

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-oneprisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. Read More

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES ROMANCE UNDER REVIEW!!! ABC Probing for Possible Policy Violations

ABC is diving deeper into Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ relationship to make sure the ‘GMA3’ co-anchors haven’t violated any company policies during their whirlwind romance. Read More

TIA MOWRY SPENDING HOLIDAYS WITH CORY AMID DIVORCE…’We’ll Always Be Family’

Tia Mowry and her estranged husband are coming back together … at least for the holidays, ’cause they’ll be spending them together as one happy family. Read More

RAMS STAR BOBBY WAGNER WON’T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES… Over Field Invader Tackle

Bobby Wagner‘s miserable 2022 season just got at least somewhat brighter … TMZ Sports has learned he won’t face criminal charges for tackling a field invader earlier this year. Read More

KENNY SMITH LAUNCHES SHAQ INTO GIANT XMAS TREE… Hilarious Scene On ‘NBA On TNT’ Set

Shaquille O’Neal now has another potential nickname to add to his ever-growing list … after Kenny Smith plowed him into a giant Christmas tree on the set of “NBA on TNT” on Tuesday night. Read More

AARON JUDGE RE-SIGNS WITH YANKEES …9-Year, $360 Mil Contract!!!

The Judge has made his ruling … and it’s GREAT news for Yankees fans. Read More

TAKEOFF ALLEGED KILLER ASKS JUDGE FOR $$$ …To Hire Private Investigator

Takeoff‘s alleged murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark, is asking a judge for money … because he says he can’t afford a private investigator, but needs one to build his defense. Read More

Florida Mother-Of-Five Dies In Freak Backyard Fire Pit Accident After Suffering Burns Over Nearly 100% Of Her Body

A Florida mother-of-five died after suffering burns over nearly 100% of her body in a horrifying fire pit accident in the family’s backyard that left her 11-year-old son hospitalized. Read More

DDG Says YouTubers And Streamers Earn More Than Rappers: ‘It’s Not Even Close’

While many have dreams of attaining stardom through a music career, DDG dished on a potentially more lucrative avenue to success: streaming and video creation! Read More

Twitter Supports DJ Quik Saying He Should Be As Popular As Dr. Dre: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Fair’

DJ Quik recently sparked a Twitter discussion that compared his career to that of another West Coast legend: Dr. Dre. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Son Reportedly Evicted From Luxury Apartment & Sued For $70K In Unpaid Rent Amid Wells Fargo Freeze

Kevin Hunter Jr., Wendy Williams‘ 22-year-old son, has allegedly hit a bump in the road regarding his tenancy at a luxurious apartment in Miami, Florida. Read More

Black Excellence! Jaylen Smith Is The Youngest Black Mayor In The U.S. At 18-Years-Old

Jaylen Smith is barely out of high school, and he’s already made history! The 18-year-old is now reportedly the youngest Black mayor in the United States after residents of a small Arkansas town elected him. Read More

Couple Allegedly Kills Young Mexican Woman, 8 Months Pregnant, To Steal Her Child And Pretend It Was Theirs

A couple reportedly kidnapped and killed an 8-month-pregnant woman before slicing her stomach open to steal her unborn child, Mexican officials said Monday. Read More

Elon Musk Under Investigation for Turning Twitter Offices Into Bedrooms

Elon Musk is in hot water with the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection after reports of employees being forced to sleep in offices hit the internet. Read More

Kenneth Petty Ordered to Settle Lawsuit With Alleged Rape Victim Jennifer Hough

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, is required to mediate with Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused him of rape. Read More

Rise in Shoplifting at Walmart Could Lead to Increased Price Jumps and Store Closures, Says CEO

A recent uptick in Walmart thefts will only be affecting paying customers soon. The rise of shoplifting has left the company with two choices, increasing prices and closing down stores. Read More

Class Action Lawsuit Says Apple AirTags Allowed Men to Stalk & Harass Ex-Partners

Two women have filed lawsuits against Apple after they were stalked by exes using the company’s controversial AirTags. Read More

Indonesia Moves to Ban Premarital Sex & Cohabitation Among Both Residents & Tourists

News anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach wouldn’t stand a chance in Indonesia, where sex outside the marriage has just been made a crime. Read More

Cardi B Opens Up About What’s Delaying Her Sophomore Album + Reveals That Making Music Has Become ‘A Job’ That Gives Her ‘Anxiety’

Cardi B is getting candid about why she has yet to release a sophomore album. Read More

Kanye West Encourages Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian To Marry Tom Brady

It looks like Kanye West is okay with Kim Kardashian moving on, even if it’s with a well-known football player. Read More

