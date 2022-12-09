The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B’s Butt Injection Advice

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cardi B Shares Advice For Anyone Considering Butt Injections [Video]

The rapper warned her fans to do research and listen to doctors before getting any cosmetic procedures. Read More

OLIVE GARDEN FIRES MANAGER FED UP WITH EMPLOYEES TAKING TIME OFF …Allegedly Told Staff To Bring Dead Dog Into Work!!!

Olive Garden is saying arrivederci to a controversial restaurant manager who allegedly got so fed up with employees calling out for work they demanded proof even if a staffer’s dog died. Read More

KANSAS H.S. BASKETBALL STUDENTS ALLEGEDLY YELL N-WORD, BRING BLACK DOLL TO GAME… Schools Investigating

Two Kansas high schools say they’ve launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word — while waving around a Black doll. Read More

AMERICAN GIRL DOUBLES DOWN ON KID BOOK ABOUT GENDER TRANSITION… Despite Backlash

The American Girl doll brand is standing its ground after getting a ton of backlash for a book that encourages young girls to explore their identity, and offers info about transitioning. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER, VIKTOR BOUT PRISONER SWAP CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout crossed paths on a UAE airport tarmac in the hours after the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap … and the moment was all captured on video. Read More

KANYE WEST LOSES HONORARY COLLEGE DEGREE For Antisemitic Hate

Kanye West has lost friends, business deals and billions of dollars for his hatred, and now he can add losing an honorary college degree to his woes … cause the School of the Art Institute of Chicago has taken it away. Read More

ONLYFANS MODEL COURT DOUBTS SELF-DEFENSE CLAIM …Denied Bond In Murder Case

Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend, has been denied bond … mostly because the court doesn’t buy her claim that she killed him in self-defense. Read More

MEGHAN MARKLE I WAS NEVER TREATED LIKE A BLACK WOMAN Before Getting in Royal Fam

Meghan says, “Now people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue in the UK.” Read More

KYRIE IRVING COVERS NIKE SHOE LOGO W/ ‘I AM FREE’… After Split From Brand

Kyrie Irving gave the middle finger to Nike with a message on his signature shoes Wednesday night … covering the swoosh logo and etching “I am Free Thank You God I am” on a patch of tape after his breakup with the sneaker giant. Read More

To The Courthouse! Ray J & Princess Love Reportedly Fail To Agree On Divorce Settlement

Ray J and Princess Love have reportedly been unable to find middle ground as they continue to follow through with their divorce. Read More

Celine Dion Reveals ‘Stiff-Person’ Syndrome Diagnosis And Cancels Performances Scheduled For 2023

Celine Dion revealed a private battle with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome. Read More

Former NYPD Cop Gets 25 Years To Life For Purposefully Freezing 8-Year-Old Autistic Son To Death

Disgraced ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva was found guilty of murdering his autistic son by freezing him to death, and sentenced on Thursday to 25 years to life. Read More

MAC Cosmetics Unveils Limited Edition Whitney Houston Collection!

MAC Cosmetics has unveiled a limited edition makeup collection inspired by the late singer Whitney Houston. Read More

Ludacris Helps Spread Cheer By Surprising Atlanta Students With Over 500 Pairs Of New Kicks

Just in time for the holidays, Ludacris partnered with Mercedes-Benz to help deliver new shoes to students in Atlanta. Read More

Florida Man Arrested For Public Sex With Dog In Front Of Horrified Families – Including A Child – And Wrecking Church Nativity Scene

A Florida man reportedly had public sex with a dog as horrified families look onwards before destroying a church nativity scene as he tried to flee from angry onlookers. Read More

Jackson State Football Players Defend Deion Sanders’ Move to Colorado Amid Backlash

The internet was set ablaze last week when Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach at the University of Colorado. Read More

Gucci and Dickies Team Up to Have You Going to Work in Style With $7K Jacket and Work Pants

Beloved workwear brand Dickies is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a glamorous makeover from the luxury fashion house Gucci. Read More

‘Human Error’ Blamed for Ex-Trooper’s Hiring After He ‘Catfished’ Teen and Killed Her Family

In Virginia, authorities say that “human error” led to the hiring of former state trooper Austin Edwards, 28, who has been accused of killing a California family after he “catfished” a teenage relative. Read More

Indiana Files Lawsuits Against TikTok Over Child Safety And Data Security Concerns

The state of Indiana is suing TikTok in a string of lawsuits over child safety and data security concerns. Read More

9 Million People Receive Incorrect Email About Their Student Loans Forgiveness Applications Being “Approved”

According to ABC News, over 9 million people received an email notifying them that their student debt relief application was “approved.” Read More

Federal Judges Spend Two Hours Debating Donald Trump’s Immunity In 2021 Capitol Riot Lawsuits

Donald Trump could be granted immunity in three lawsuits stemming from the deadly January 6th, 2021, Capitol riot. Read More

Offset Says He’s In A ‘Dark Place’ After Takeoff’s Death

Offset says he’s in a ‘dark place’ one month after Takeoff’s death. Read More

Brittney Griner Says She Is ‘Good’ and ‘Happy’ in Footage of Her Release from Russian Prison

Brittney Griner says she’s “happy” to be free. Read More

Wendy Williams Slams Reports Claiming Son Was Evicted From $2M Apartment Due To Her Losing Fortune [Photo]

News came out that Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his Miami apartment in September. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com