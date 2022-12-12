The Bijou Star Files: Diddy’s New Baby & Mystery Baby Mama

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 12, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

DIDDY NEW BABY GIRL NAMED AFTER ME …She Was Born in October

A source close to Diddy tells TMZ … the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA hospital. We’re still not sure who the mother is at this point. Read More

MARK CURRY I WAS RACIALLY PROFILED …By Hotel in Colorado

Mark Curry claims he was racially profiled at a hotel in Colorado — and the video evidence he has certainly raises some questions about why he was approached at all. Read More

PATTI LABELLE BOMB THREAT ENDS CONCERT …Security Sweeps Her Away!!!

One second, Patti LaBelle‘s getting flowers from front row fans … the next she’s getting rushed off stage to avoid a possible explosion at her show. Read More

KANYE WEST NAMED ‘ANTISEMITE OF THE YEAR’ By Watchdog Group

Kanye West may never win another music-related award again, but there’s one group that’s honoring him with a not-so-flattering title … “Antisemite of the Year.” Read More

FAT JOE & UNCLE LUKE CLEAR THE AIR ON PITBULL, TRICK …During IG Live Sesh

Fat Joe and Uncle Luke have buried the hatchet and cleared the air about who discovered who — and who’s owed credit … with FJ conceding, yeah … it was Luke. Read More

ELON MUSK THREATENS TO SUE TWITTER EMPLOYEES… Who Break NDAs

Elon Musk is sick of all the leaks plaguing Twitter lately — so he’s threatening to enforce the company’s NDAs with his workforce … at the risk of potential litigation. Read More

JOE EXOTIC Brittney Griner’s Free …SO LET ME OUT, TOO, MR. PRESIDENT!!!

Joe Exotic feels he ought to be next in line after President Biden struck a deal with Russia to free WNBA star Brittney Griner, and he’s stating his case for freedom … from behind bars. Read More

TIA MOWRY GIVES 2 CENTS ON PEPSI & MILK TREND… I Can Make it Better!!!

Tia Mowry is picking a side when it comes to the new milk and soda trend splitting the internet … but she just might start a new trend with her own festive twist! Read More

GRANT WAHL WORLD CUP REPORTER DEAD AT 49… Days After Detainment Over LGBTQ+ Shirt

LeBron James shared kind words about Grant Wahl, who wrote the NBA superstar’s first Sports Illustrated cover story when he was a high school phenom at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary … remembering the reporter as a special person. Read More

R. KELLY SPEAKS FROM PRISON ABOUT SURPRISE ALBUM …I Didn’t Drop Any Music!!!

Kelly isn’t admitting a damn thing when it comes to the “I Admit It” album that dropped Friday — speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. Read More

Ice Cube Refused To Do ‘Verzuz’ Battles With LL Cool J & Scarface: ‘I Can’t Go Against People I Admire’

Recently, Ice Cube dished on turning down Verzuz battles with both LL Cool J and Scarface, though he had a wholesome reason for doing so. Read More

Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Dead At The Age Of 62, Four Years After Eldest Son’s Suicide

Tina Turner has suffered yet another tragedy this week after her son Ronnie died at the age of 62, just years after another one of her children killed themselves. Read More

Saweetie Announces 6-Week Financial Literacy Course For The Youth

Saweetie is launching a six-week financial literacy course for the youth. Read More

BREAKING: Police Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Back Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, who kneeled on George Floyd‘s back, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison today, Read More

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In Talks, But Twitter Doesn’t Want It If There’s ‘No Racism’

Jackie Chan hyped the social media TLs after he revealed he’s in talks for a Rush Hour 4 on Thursday. But folks on Twitter seemed to be clear on one thing: if the follow-up isn’t a lil’ racist, they can keep it. Read More

Terrence Howard Says He’s Given His ‘Very Best’ As An Actor And Shares Final Decision To Retire

Terrence Howard is ready to close the door on his acting career. During a recent red carpet appearance for the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters… Read More

SOS: SZA Confirms Plastic Surgery Rumors On New Album, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy: ‘It Looks Natural, It’s Not’

With her highly anticipated SOS project, SZA seemingly set the record straight about the speculation about her body. Read More

Ticketmaster Mexico Issues Apology After ‘Unprecedented’ Number of Fake Tickets at Bad Bunny Show

Bad Bunny just ended his World’s Hottest Tour on Dec. 10, but some unlucky fans weren’t able to get in to see him perform. Read More

Steven Martin and Martin Short Read Their Eulogies to Each Other During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Saturday Night Live enlisted not one, but two comedy legends for this week’s episode. Read More

SZA on Dating Drake Back in the Day: ‘We’ve Always Been Cool’

Over a year after Drake hinted that they dated in his and 21 Savage’s 2021 single “Mr. Right Now,” SZA has confirmed the news in a new interview. Read More

Druski Says Drake Has a Traveling Bartender Who Makes a Mysterious Drink

Drake clearly doesn’t mess around when it comes to his alcohol. Read More

A Texas Lawmaker Proposes A Bill That Will Ban Anyone Under The Age Of 18 From Opening A Social Media Account

A Texas Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that will ban children living in the state from using social media. Read More

Uber Passenger Fatally Stabs New Orleans Driver After Deciding ‘He Wanted To Kill Someone’

An employee of the New Orleans Police Department earning extra income as an Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger on Thursday. Read More

Beyoncé Is Reportedly Having Her Crew Remain Sober And Undergo ‘Me Too Checks’ Ahead Of Her ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Beyonce will reportedly have members of her crew undergo ‘MeToo’ checks ahead of an as-yet unannounced world tour. Read More

Adele Is In A Rush To Wed Boyfriend Rich Paul Amid Las Vegas Residency, But He Doesn’t Share The Same Urgency, Insiders Claim

Adele is ready to be loved in the eyes of the law. Read More

Safaree Says His Bodyguard Slammed A Woman For Criticizing His Parenting Skills & Threatening To Spit On Him While He Was w/ His Children: She Gonna Probably Try To Sue Me Now

Safaree may be facing a lawsuit from a woman who his bodyguard slammed after she allegedly attempted to approach him and his kids. Read More

MEEK MILL FIRES BACK AT KANYE After Clubhouse Laugh Fest

Kanye West apparently finds the idea of Meek Mill being a high-ranking celebrity that’s to be taken seriously laughable — to which Meek says … hey, at least I still have my wits about me. Read More

LENSA AI ‘MAGIC AVATARS’CELEB SURGEONS GETTING SELF-PORTRAIT REQUESTS… Warn of Dangers

Lensa AI’s new “Magic Avatar” feature is all the rage online … and also in plastic surgery offices, where some patients are willing to pay for those images to become them in real life!!! Read More

GUY REUNITING FOR NEW EDITION TOUR …Count Keith Sweat in Too!!!

Teddy Riley and his Guy bandmates are getting back together for a classic R&B reunion that will take them on the road for what’s shaping up to be one of 2023’s biggest tours. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com