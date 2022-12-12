CLOSE

Chole Bailey graced the 13th Annual Root 100 Gala with her presence, donning a unique Reem Acra gown.

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to taking fashion risks. The “Surprise” singer showed up to the 13th Annual Root 100 Gala at the Apollo Theatre in New York covered in a rose-pink, hand-draped silk chiffon gown. The eccentric ensemble came complete with a matching cape, giving the entire garb a medieval vibe. It was strapless and featured cutouts around the stomach and hip area. Bailey accessorized the look with brown sandals and silver stud earrings. She wore her locs in a half-up, half-down style.

Bailey was honored with the One to Watch Award at the gala, and her fashion, coupled with her prolific career, has definitely earned her this merit. You can quite often catch the superstar honing her craft or giving us style for days on her Instagram. Whether it’s a risqué bodysuit displaying her hourglass shape or a fashion-forward gown that gives off couture vibes, Bailey serves.

Bailey brought the heat for 2022, and we already know she will not play games in 2023. We can’t wait to see what the talented artist has up her sleeves!

Chloe Bailey Gave Off Chic Warrior Princess Vibes At The 13th Annual Root 100 Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com