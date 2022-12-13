CLOSE

Gather your coins because SZA just announced that she is going on tour! Her first of 17 stops will be in Columbus Ohio and she will hit various stops across North America. The tour is entitled SOS after her sophomore album.

Accompanying SZA on tour will be Grammy-nominated best artist Omar Apollo. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12noon at szasos.com

Stops include Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia Detroit, and more. See the full list of stops below:

SZA Announces North American Tour, First Stop in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com