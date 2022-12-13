Takeoff’s Alleged Murder Granted Cash For A P.I., Now Wants More

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Early November the music world as well as Migos fans went into shock when they learned that rapper Takeoff of The Migos was shot and killed at the age of 28 years old at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Weeks later police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark as the alleged trigger man that tragically cut Takeoff’s life short. According to reports Patrick Xavier Clark was allegedly about to make his way to Mexico when police picked him up.

The crazy part is since 33 year old Patrick Xavier Clark arrest a month after the death of Takeoff, he has had nothing but requests.

First Patrick Xavier Clark wanted the court to give him money to get a private investigator to help him prepare for his defense, in which the court gave him $5K to do.

Now Patrick Xavier Clark wants the court to lower his bail so he can have a little freedom and promises to stay at his parents house, since that’s were he was staying, before he allegedly was going to go to Mexico.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Patrick Xavier Clark filed a motion in Texas Monday to reduce his $2 million bail … his attorney, Carl Moore, says it’s too much for his client to afford, and wants it reduced to $100K.

Patrick Xavier Clark legal team say’s their client, if bail is reduced, is willing to surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor and is willingly follow any “no-contact” order with respect to certain people.

Make this make sense, give us your thoughts and comments. #SpeakOnIt