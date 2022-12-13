The Bijou Star Files: Mariah Carey & Daughter 1st Ever Duet Live

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 13, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mariah Carey Performs First-Ever Christmas Duet With 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe

The Christmas season is upon us, so it’s only right for the unofficial “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey to serenade us with season’s greetings. This holiday season, however, may be a little different for Carey — who just might have to share the spotlight with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon. Read More

MARK CURRY HOTEL EMPLOYEES SUSPENDED …After Racial Profiling Claims

The hotel staffers Mark Curry accused of racial profiling have been suspended from their jobs … Read More

Emory Healthcare Reacts To Viral Video Of Their ‘Former Employees’ Describing ‘Icks’ In Maternity Patients

Emory Healthcare has reiterated its commitment to “providing empathetic, high-quality care” to its community and patients. Their announcement comes days after four labor-and-delivery nurses went viral for shaming patients and their families. Read More

BEN SIMMONS SEEMINGLY DENIES RELATIONSHIP W/ MEGAN… In Lanez, Stallion Trial

Ben Simmons has found himself in the middle of Tory Lanez‘s high-profile assault case — and now, the Nets superstar is defending himself after he was accused of messing around with Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

TAKEOFF Alleged Murderer Wants Cheaper Bail …VOWS TO LIVE WITH PARENTS

Takeoff‘s alleged murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark, wants a taste of freedom at a discount … asking a judge to reduce his bail so he can afford to get out from behind bars. Read More

Judge Grants Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder $5K To Hire Private Investigator, Offset Pays Tribute To Slain Cousin Before Show

A judge has approved Takeoff’s suspected murderer, Patrick Xavier Clark’s request of $5,000 to hire a private investigator as he attempts to clear his name. Read More

TORY LANEZ PROSECUTORS CLAIM HE SHOT MEG OVER INSULT …Defense Suggests Kelsey Fired Gun

At the end of opening statements, it’s clear Tory Lanez‘s defense strategy is going to be Kelsey fired the gun, and not him. Read More

‘GMA3’ ROBACH & HOLMES TO STAY OFF THE AIR Pending Internal Review

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren’t going to show their faces on camera for the foreseeable future — because ABC wants to make sure it’s able to do a full review of their relationship before bringing ’em back … Read More

DIDDY MYSTERY MAMA OF NEW DAUGHTER REVEALED …28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist

Diddy shocked the world when he revealed he had recently welcomed a new baby girl into the world … and now we’ve learned more about the baby’s mother. Read More

ELON MUSK BOOED AT CHAPPELLE’S SHOW ‘Sounds Like Some People You Fired!!!’

Continuing to try and be the funny guy, Elon Musk addressed the booing on Twitter Monday, writing, “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). Read More

MLB’S T.J. HOUSE COMES OUT AS GAY… Announces Engagement

Ex-MLB pitcher T.J. House is introducing the world to his authentic self … coming out as gay and announcing his engagement to his boyfriend. Read More

DABABY SUED YOU STOLE MY BEAT FOR ‘ROCKSTAR’

DaBaby‘s famous song “Rockstar” is a total ripoff, according to a new lawsuit … because a music producer claims the rapper straight-up jacked his rhythm. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER DUNKS IN 1ST WORKOUT SINCE RELEASE …But, WNBA Future Uncertain

Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. — and back dominating on a basketball court — dunking in her first workout since her release from Russia … though her WNBA future still remains uncertain. Read More

WATCH: Mother Reacts To Critics After Cutting Off Her Daughter’s Hair Online And Saying She’s Not ‘A Victim’

One mother’s form of disciplining her teen daughter is not going over well on social media–and she could care less. But the backlash to her method was so intense that the mother later employed the teen in an “I’m not a victim” video and published a few explainer clips. All of which only fueled accusations of abuse and jealousy. Read More

(Exclusive Details) Source Says Allegations Made By Tory Lanez’s Defense Alleging Kelsey Nicole Had Dealings With Ben Simmons “Are False”

As opening statements were underway in the Tory Lanez assault trial, a lot of tea had been spilling, and the cup runneth over. In an exclusive statement to The Shade Room, a source close to the situation stopped by to clear up the alleged misinformation regarding Kelsey Nicole. Read More

Woman Gives Birth On Plane Mid-Flight Without Even Knowing She Was Pregnant, Mistook Contractions For Stomach Ache

A woman who didn’t know she was pregnant was surprised during a flight last week after giving birth in the plane’s bathroom. Read More

(Exclusive) Akbar V Says Past Decisions Are Coming Back To ‘Haunt’ Her In Custody Battle For Special Needs Son

Rapper Akbar V recently stepped into The Shade Room as a guest on the premiere episode of #TSRLiveOnAmp! During the live radio show, Akbar got candid about the custody struggle regarding her special needs son. Read More

Relationship Coach Derrick Jaxn Announces Divorce From Da’Naia Less Than Two Years After Cheating Scandal

One thing about Derrick Jaxn, he gon’ find a way to contradict his job title! This past weekend, the relationship coach announced he’s back on the market after he was allegedly caught boo’ed up with another woman. Read More

E-40 Introduces Chicken & Waffles as First Flavor in Ice Cream Brand’s Newly Launched Soul Food Line

E-40 has announced that Chicken & Waffles will be the first flavor in the Soul Food line of his Goon With the Spoon ice cream brand. Read More

Too Short Honored With Oakland Street Named After Him

Bay Area rapper Too Short was honored over the weekend by getting a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him. Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B., Sway Calloway, were all in attendance. Read More

Yung Miami Goes Off on Akademiks Following His Tweet Seemingly About Her Being One of Diddy’s “Side Chicks”

Yung Miami fired back at Akademiks after he seemingly referred to her as a “side chick” following the news that Diddy welcomed a baby girl, Love Sean Combs, with a 28-year-old cyber security specialist. Read More

So Sad: 911 Call Came in About Woman Threatening to Drive Daughter into Lake, Dead Bodies Found in Lake Hours Later

The bodies of a mother and her 7-year-old daughter were found in a vehicle submerged in a Wisconsin lake. Read More

LeBron James’ Youngest Son, Bryce, Signs NIL Deal w/ Klutch Sports

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, has signed a NIL contract with sports agency Klutch Sports! Read More

Naturi Naughton Admits It Was Difficult Learning How To Rap As Lil Kim For ‘Notorious’ Film: Everything Became Very Husky & Deep

Naturi Naughton had to put in a lot of effort in order to land her role as Lil Kim in “Notorious.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com