CLOSE

A Keyshia Cole biopic is on the way and soap opera legend, Debbi Morgan is set to play Frankie Lons.

The actress shared that she had the role of Cole’s late mother on her Instagram. In the photo, it was of herself and the singer captioning it: “On the set with Keyshia Cole playing her mama Frankie.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Frankie suffered an overdose while celebrating her 61st birthday in her hometown of Oakland, California. Though Keyshia’s mother had a decades-long battle with addiction she remained an important figure in the singer’s life.

There’s no set date of when the movie is set to release.

SEE: Keyshia Cole Removed Her Son From Donda Academy

SEE: Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons Dead At 61

SEE: Cause Of Death For Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lyons Revealed

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Debbi Morgan Set To Play Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lons In Biopic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com