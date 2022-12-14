The Bijou Star Files: Lady Hides Stolen Rolex In Her Secret Garden

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 14, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LAS VEGAS WOMAN ALLEGEDLY SNATCHED A ROLEX …Hid It Inside Her Genitals!!!

A Las Vegas woman found herself in a sticky situation with cops after she allegedly stole a super expensive watch and hid it in her genitals. Read More

TORY LANEZ MY SON’S MY SUPPORT SYSTEM …So I Brought Him To My Trial

Tory Lanez has an answer for all the critics questioning why he’d bring his young son to his shooting trial involving Meg Thee Stallion … and it’s all about support. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION TAKES THE STAND IN TORY LANEZ TRIAL …I Wish He Would’ve Just Killed Me!!!

Megan Thee Stallion‘s direct examination continued Tuesday afternoon, and it got even more emotional than her initial morning testimony — with her touching on the impact this case has had on her … including the notion that she wishes she was dead instead of having to deal with this today. Read More

JAY LENO EXPLAINS HOW HE WAS BURNED BY CAR… ‘I’M ON FIRE!!!’

Jay Leno is breaking down the car fire that sent him to a burn unit with second- and third-degree burns … and he’s pretty cool when talking about the fiery episode. Read More

LIL FIZZ SPEAKS OUT ON EXPLICIT VIDEO …’That Is NOT ME!’

Lil Fizz wants to make sure one thing is VERY clear … it’s not his naked butt that’s making the rounds on social media, despite what some people may claim. Read More

DIDDY Appears To Shade Akademiks …YUNG MIAMI IS NOT A SIDE CHICK!!!

Diddy is reaffirming his love for Yung Miami following Akademiks labeling of the City Girl as a “side chick” after the Bad Boy mogul announced he just welcomed a new baby girl into the world. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN SIGNS SAME-SEX MARRIAGE LAW …Sam Smith, Lauper Perform

President Biden has signed a bill into law that works to permanently protect same-sex and interracial marriages — although the Supreme Court still might have something to say about it. Read More

LEBRON AND CARMELO’S SONS FACE OFF IN H.S. SHOWCASE… Kardashians, Pippen & La La All Attend

The spawns of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony brought out all the stars on Monday night … ’cause a slew of A-listers hit up a H.S. gym in L.A. — all to catch a glimpse of the NBA stars’ sons go at it on the hardwood. Read More

R. KELLY MASTER RECORDINGS ALLEGEDLY STOLEN …Related to Unauthorized Album?!?

Kelly‘s team called police claiming hundreds of his master recordings were stolen … and now his camp thinks that could be behind the unauthorized release of the new “I Admit It” album. Read More

L.A. SHERIFF’S DEPT.ROOKIE’S OPEN MIC CAPTURES SEX ROMP… ‘You’re Gonna Rip My Underwear!!!’

A Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy is under investigation for, apparently, having sex on the job … or at least that’s what it sounds like on the radio broadcast that picked up some of the nitty-gritty. Read More

YNW MELLY MOM WANTS JAIL INVESTIGATION …I Fear For My Son’s Life!!!

YNW Melly says he fears for his life inside Broward County jail, and his mother is taking him at his word … and demanding immediate action before there’s a turn for the worse. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GIVES 5 KIDS $1,000 EACH AT LAC GAME For Early Christmas Gifts!!!

Floyd Mayweather isn’t waiting until Dec. 25 to put on his Santa hat — the legendary boxer gave a group of 5 kids $1,000 each as a Christmas present after the Clippers game!! Read More

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL INTERESTED IN BUYING NBA TEAM …I Wanna Be Heavily Involved

Shaquille O’Neal was forced to sell his share in the Kings earlier this year, but the Big Fella tells TMZ Sports he’s interested in getting back in the owner’s box … but this time, he wants to be “heavily involved!” Read More

DRAKE NECKLACE WITH 42 ENGAGEMENT RING DIAMONDS …For All The Times I Wanted To Propose!!!

Drake isn’t afraid to fall in love, and now he’s got an insanely flashy piece of jewelry to prove it — a necklace with 42 engagement ring diamonds — for all the times he’s wanted to propose. Read More

LARSA PIPPEN IDK WHAT SCOTTIE THINKS ABOUT MARCUS & ME …But We’re Just Friends!!!

Larsa Pippen is sticking to her story, insisting to Andy Cohen she and Michael Jordan‘s son are just friends … even as he sat just a few feet away from her on Andy’s show. Read More

Dave Chappelle Got Elon Musk To Agree To Reverse Talib Kweli’s Twitter Ban

During a recent stand-up show, Dave Chappelle got Elon Musk to agree to undo a Twitter ban that was levied against rapper Talib Kweli back in 2020. Read More

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Concert: ‘I Am Endlessly Triggered And Mindblown’

Singer Kehlani was allegedly sexually assaulted after a UK performance earlier this week. According to HipHopDX, the Oakland native performed at a show in Manchester, England on Monday night. Read More

Georgia Officials Issue Warning After Alarming Spike in STDs Across the State

Georgia health officials are pleading with the public to incorporate safer sex practices as the state sees an influx of gonorrhea and syphilis cases. Read More

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Awarded $2 Million in Settlement With the City of Louisville

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who attempted to protect her when Louisville police stormed their home and killed her, has finally reached a settlement with the city. Read More

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested and Charged with Fraud Stemming From FTX Collapse

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been taken into custody for charges stemming from his massive crypto collapse. Read More

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Alleges Singer Has A Drinking Problem & Is Demonstrating ‘Bizarre Behavior’: She Walks Around w/o Underwear

The ongoing divorce battle between British singer Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte continues. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com