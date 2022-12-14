Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Chair w/o Part 2

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with ‘The Chair’ workout Part 2

Exercises… 4 Sets X’s 15 each side

*Step Ups ( you can either step up with one leg at a time or alternate legs for a full step up)

** For the next 3 Exercises follow these steps…

– place hands on flat part of chair and legs back with body elevated. Be sure to rest in between each exercise to give your arms a break!

*Incline Pushups

* Incline Elbow to knee oblique twist

*Incline knee drive donkey kicks ( leg knee can be bent pushing foot up to ceiling, or straight leg with scooping the heel toward ceiling)

*Chair Knee Crunch ( sit sideways on chair with one hand holding side of chair snd one holding the back. Or do this free-hand) Knees bent the entire time, drive up toward chest and drop back down with knees still bent.

See video tutorial below.