CLOSE

Special K has news you can’t use, and today is about a bunch of random facts. The most bizarre fact is that over 1,000 people have tried to sue God. Over 1,8000 lawsuits have been filed against God. Would you believe that?

Check out the video below to hear more random facts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

News You Can’t Use: Did You Know 1,800 People Have Tried To Sue God!? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com