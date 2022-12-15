Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute To Her DJ tWitch On Social Media

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

People always make jokes about work husbands and wives but reality is most people spend a majority of their time at work and their co-workers become family to some degree.

Yesterday when news broke that ‘The Ellen Show’ DJ, tWitch, Stephen Boss had passed away at the age of 40 years old from an apparent suicide, the entertainment world as well as fans went into shock, then immediately start paying to Ellen’s DJ and Executive producer tWitch. However the post that brought tears to peoples eyes is when Ellen DeGeneres herself paid tribute to her DJ, colleague, friend and brother tWitch.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

tWitch was a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 marked the beginning of his rise to fame and he would later return to serve as a judge for the dance competition. Ellen DeGeneres brought him on as the DJ of her popular daytime talk show in 2014, a job he held until the show went off the air this year. Boss was also a coexecutive producer of the show.

Take a look at Ellen’s post below