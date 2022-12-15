The Bijou Star Files: Who’s Free And Who’s Invoking The 5th

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MEGAN THEE STALLION EX-BFF KELSEY RECANTS STATEMENTS In Wild Court Testimony

Megan Thee Stallion‘s ex-best friend is the key witness who, all of a sudden, doesn’t seem to remember much about the night in question … which amounted to a wild day in court. Read More

GUNNA SECURES FREEDOM FROM PRISON …Pleads Guilty To Racketeering Charge, Denounces Gangs

Gunna has officially been released. He smiled as he walked out of Fulton County Jail and hugged a woman waiting outside. Read More

KOBE BRYANT’S DAUGHTER NATALIA GRANTED 3-YEAR RESTRAINING ORDER Alleged Stalker Must Surrender Guns

Natalia Bryant — Kobe and Vanessa‘s oldest daughter — has been granted legal protection from someone she says poses a serious risk to her safety. Read More

DJ STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS CHECKED INTO MOTEL ONE DAY BEFORE BODY FOUND …No Indication He Was Upset

We’re learning more about the details surrounding the sudden and tragic death of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss … including what those who interacted with him in the hours leading up to his suicide say they observed. Read More

GRINCH RIDING SHOTGUN WOMAN HIT WITH TRAFFIC CITATION… Cops Say She Used HOV Lane With Inflatable Pal

A woman in AZ just found out the hard way inflatable green companions don’t count for the carpool lane … even during the holiday season. Read More

On To The Next One: Deion Sanders Warmly Welcomes JSU’s New Head Football Coach

As Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, prepares to part ways with Jackson State University, he’s making sure that the school’s new head football coach gets a warm reception. Read More

Buccal Fat Removal? Critics Discuss Why Celebs May Need To Stop This Latest Plastic Surgery Trend

Twitter users are taking to the timeline to discuss the latest plastic surgery trend: buccal fat removal. Read More

Secret Sauce: GloRilla Makes Shocking Joke About Enjoying THIS Bodily Fluid As An X-Rated Food Condiment

GloRilla‘s recent comment on how she likes to eat her food is so outrageous that I’d even give Saweetie a run for her money! Read More

BREAKING: Kelsey Harris Testifies That Meg Thee Stallion Hooked Her Up With Tory Lanez, Then Got Intimate With Him After Harris Fell Sick

New information is still being learned after the third day of testimonies has come to a close in the shooting trial of Megan Thee Stallion. Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former friend, has revealed shocking new information about how her relationship with Tory Lanez has come to be. As well as that of Meg Thee Stallion. Read More

Meet Shawntya Joseph, Diddy’s Lady Friend He Was Seen Holding Hands With After Welcoming His 7th Baby (Photos)

Photos have surfaced of music mogul Diddy strolling the streets of New York City with a woman named Shawntya Joseph. Read More

Angry KFC Customer Shoots Employee After Being Told Restaurant Was Out Of Corn

A KFC employee has been hospitalized after being shot by a customer. According to ABC News, the St. Louis customer was allegedly upset that the restaurant had run out of corn. Read More

Round 2! Yung Miami And Gina Huynh Tussle Online After Gina Trolled Miami About Diddy’s Baby

Gina Huynh seemingly picked another public disagreement with Yung Miami—and got her wish. Hours after Diddy defended Caresha’s place in his life, Gina—who the mogul’s been romantically linked to in the past— threw a petty shot at his ‘Shawty Wop’ in an Instagram video. Read More

WATCH: Ashanti Says Her And Nelly Are ‘Cool’ & Shares If The Two May Rekindle Romance

The internet was left with questions after Ashanti and Nelly teamed up for a spicy performance at a recent concert. Since then, fans have wondered whether the singer would be open to giving her former rapper boo a second shot at love. Read More

Tyler Perry Directing Netflix Movie About All-Black Women Battalion in World War II

Tyler Perry has locked down his next big feature. Read More

Lil Wayne Earns First RIAA Diamond Certification for “Lollipop”

Nearly 15 years after becoming Lil Wayne’s first No. 1 single, “Lollipop” has officially been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Read More

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis To Be Honored on U.S. Postage Stamp Next Year

Next year, a postage stamp will be issued in honor of civil rights icon and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Read More

CDC Recommends Face Masks Again After a Spike in COVID Cases

Some communities are experiencing an upsurge in respiratory diseases and hospitalizations, which may prompt people to wear face masks again. Read More

Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Passed Away Due to Colon Cancer Complications

Days after his untimely passing, it has been revealed that Ronnie Turner was quietly battling colon cancer. Read More

Idris Elba Develops Cooking Show, Sparks Bidding War Among Streaming Giants

He has played drug kingpin Stringer Bell in The Wire and a tough DCI in gritty BBC drama Luther. Now Idris Elba is ­taking on a role with a far gentler flavor. Read More

Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica w/ Wife Cardi B, Family & Loved Ones

Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) is all smiles as he celebrates his 31st birthday! Read More

