The Bijou Star Files: Al B. Sure Gives Us A Health Update

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 19, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Al B. Sure Gives An Update About His Health After Spending Two Months In A Coma

Al B. Sure gives his fans an update on his health after being hospitalized in a two-month coma. Read More

ELON MUSK WANT ME OUT AS TWITTER CEO???Let Me Know in New Poll!!!

Elon Musk seems to have heard all the Twitter criticism loud and clear — which is why he’s leaving his position at the company in the hands of the people … quite literally. Read More

50 CENT Equal Opportunity Troll??? MEGAN/JUSSIE DISS SPARKS DEBATE

50 Cent trolled the hell out of Megan Thee Stallion — and while he’s catching flak for it, the real question that seems to be getting asked is … does he single out women to beef with??? Read More

AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Allegedly Beat Daughter

Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested this weekend for domestic violence — this after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS DAD JAMIE BREAKS SILENCE …On Conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ dad, Jamie Spears, is spilling his guts for the first time about the conservatorship and his role in it … defending the legal apparatus by calling it necessary. Read More

LIL WAYNE & MACK MAINE DAVE & BUSTERS IS YOUR REWARD KIDS!!!

Lil Wayne and Mack Maine are putting a big smile on a bunch of teen faces for a Weezy Christmas … rewarding their hard work with a fun-filled day at Dave & Busters! Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION VS. TORY LANEZ BODYGUARD NOT TECHNICALLY MISSING… LAPD Hasn’t Opened Case

LAPD tells TMZ they do not have a missing persons case open for Justin Edison. That doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t accounted for at the moment — but his alleged disappearance simply hasn’t yet risen to the level of cops needing to classify him as such. We’ve also reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment … no word back yet. Read More

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY PARENT PICS WITH THE KIDDO …Malibu Beach Style!!!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world — introducing him with a pretty scenic background … waves crashing on the California coast. Read More

CLUB Q SHOOTING JUDGE TOSSED ALLEGED GUNMAN’S 2021 CASE Warned ‘It’s Going To Be So Bad’

The man charged with the fatal mass shooting at a Colorado gay bar last month was locked behind bars for a 2021 kidnapping … but a judge later tossed out the case and released him, possibly leading to the massacre, according to new court documents. Read More

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS Mom’s Heartfelt Goodbye …’YOUR MOTHER LOVES YOU TO ETERNITY AND BEYOND’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss mom is thanking family and friends for their prayers and love after her son’s shocking death. Read More

MACHINE GUN KELLY MY BEST FRIENDS ARE LEECHES …Sucking On My Stomach!!!

Megan Fox isn’t the only one drinking Machine Gun Kelly‘s blood … so too are the leeches MGK considers his BFFs. Read More

TORY LANEZ TRIAL KELSEY SAW HIM SHOOT AT MEG …Says So On Tape Played in Court

Friday’s testimony included an interesting note from LAPD criminologist, Randy Zepeda, who told the jury he swabbed the gun for DNA and did not find any traces of Tory Lanez‘s DNA on the magazine. Zepeda also testified DNA testing on the gun came back inconclusive. Read More

Beyoncé Surprises Fans With ‘Club Renaissance’ Event In L.A., Which Sold Out In Minutes

While it’s no secret that Beyoncé‘s Renaissance album was a major hit among listeners, fans were surprised to see just how quickly an upcoming listening event sold out! Read More

Jurors Hear Kelsey Harris’ 80-Minute Long September Interview With Prosecutors Where She ID’d Tory Lanez At Shooter

Jurors heard an 80-minute long interview Friday between former friend of Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, and prosecutors, where she identified Tory Lanez as the shooter, despite testifying otherwise during trial this week. Read More

Chris Paul Graduates From Winston-Salem State University & Provides Classmates $2,500 Gifts

Congratulations are in order for Chris Paul, as he’s now a college graduate! Specifically, the NBA star earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Winston-Salem State University (WSSU). Read More

Brittney Griner Breaks Her Silence & Pens A Lengthy, Emotional Message After Spending Ten Months In Russian Jail

Brittney Griner has finally broken her silence by penning a lengthy heartfelt message after spending ten months in a Russian jail, and sincerely thanked and named everyone who helped her get back home stateside. Read More

Say What?! Teen Finds Out That Anonymous Cyberbully Who Harassed Her For A Year Was Her Mother

The saying is normally “it be your own kids” but this Michigan mother has definitely flipped the script! Read More

Lawsuit Alleges Alabama Inmate ‘Literally Baked To Death’ In Overheated, 130 Degree Prison Cell

A federal lawsuit filed against Alabama correction officials alleges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated federal prison cell. Read More

Yung Miami Says The Biggest Misconception About Her Relationship With Diddy Is That It’s One Sided: ‘No, It Goes Both Ways’

Yung Miami has certainly been a topic of discussion since Diddy announced the arrival of his seventh child. And was spotted strolling the streets of NYC with Shawntya Joseph. Read More

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He Feels ‘Guilt’ Because He Isn’t Able to ‘Spend Enough Time With All My Children’

Juggling family and work has been difficult for Nick Cannon. Read More

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES 11 Seriously Injured …DURING TURBULENCE MID-FLIGHT

Dozens of people were injured during a Hawaiian Airlines flight that required medical transport of at least 20 individuals — this after several passengers were rocked in the air. Read More

Master P Responds To His Son, Romeo Miller, And Calls Him “Entitled” And “Spoiled At 30+”

Whew! Sunday was filled without a lot of feuds and family drama. One issue that seemed to surprise social media users were Master P and his son, Romeo. Read More

Police Identify Teen Boys Killed In Atlanta Shootout Over Dispute On Social Media

Police have identified the two teenage victims fatally shot in a shootout near an Atlanta apartment complex. Read More

Da Brat Calls Out Bow Wow After He Debunked Jermaine Dupri’s Claims That He Created “106 & Park”: “You Really On Some Bullsh*t Right Now”

Da Brat calls out Bow Wow after he addressed on Jermaine Dupri’s ‘106 & Park’ claims. Read More

Birdman Announces He Is Changing His Legal Name In 2023

Throughout the years, Birdman has been referred to as many different nicknames. However, the Cash Money Records founder recently revealed he is officially changing his legal name. Read More

Attorney General Garland Tells Federal Prosecutors To End Sentencing Disparities In Cases Of Crack Cocaine and Powdered Cocaine

What’s long been an issue in the Black community has now made its way to get the justice system, the disparities of sentencing when it comes to crack cocaine v. Powdered cocaine. Read More

Father Of Accused Highland Park Shooter Charged With Seven Counts Of Reckless Conduct

The father of alleged Highland Park shooting suspect Robert E. Crimo III has been charged with reckless conduct for signing off on his son’s application for a gun owner’s ID. Read More

