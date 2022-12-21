‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Has Passed Away, Age 55

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, for a lot of people is a time of sadness.

Prayers are in order that ‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy has passed away at the young age of 55.

Oscar award winning actress Octavia Spenser shared the sad news of the passing of her close friend and fellow actress Sonya Eddy via her social media.

My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!

Sonya Eddy is widely known for her role as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the legendary soap opera ‘General Hospital’ starting in 2006 and appearing in 543 episodes. Sonya Eddy also played on numerous other television and film project such as Seinfeld, Everybody Hates Chris, Coach Carter, Barbershop and the Nutty Professor II just to name a few.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Sonya Eddy uplifted in our prayers.