Bishop Lamor Whitehead Testimonial About Criminal Charges

Source: YouTube / YoutubeRemember that pastor that was robbed at gun point during a worship service live stream then some time later physically booted a woman from the church during another live stream service?

It seems since the Bishop got jacked at the pulpit, his church dramas has gotten worse, including facing two counts of wire fraud, one count of extortion, and one count of making false statements to the FBI.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the 45-year-old pastor, was charged with wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, attempted extortion and making a material false statement, the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced. He faces up to 65 years in prison for his alleged crimes.

Bishop Whitehead has taken to his own social media to plea his case in a video testimonial:

“First of all, I want to say that I’m not guilty,” Lamor said. I want to make that clear y’all. That’s why I have a smile on my face. I’m in amazing spirit, I’m great and I’m not guilty.”

The District Attorneys office alleges Bishop Lamor Whitehead defrauded a former parishioner out of $90,000. In a separate incident, authorities say Whitehead defrauded a businessman out of $5,000 and attempted to squeeze another $500,000 from him. Plus he allegedly lied to the FBI.

