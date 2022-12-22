Legendary Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris Has Passed, Age 72

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers are in order, as it has been reported that NFL Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Steeler legend Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72.

Franco Harris’s son reported that the legendary fullback passed away Wednesday evening December 21st. No cause of death has been given as of yet.

Many Cleveland Browns fan remember Franco Harris as there arch nemesis when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1972 until 1983, winning four Super Bowls following the 1974, 1975, 1978, and 1979 seasons. Franco Harris became part of NFL history forever with his “Immaculate Reception” while playing against the Oakland Raiders at Three Rivers Stadium in the 1972 playoffs.

In a statement released by NFL Hall of Fame President Jim Porter:

“We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” Porter said. “Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.”

We will be keeping the family, friends and teammates of Franco Harris uplifted in our prayers.