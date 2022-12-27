Bob Marley’s Grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, Found Dead Age 31

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the legendary Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, has been found dead at the young age of 31.

Much like his grandfather, Bob Marley, 31 year old Jo Mersa Marley was a Reggae star in his own right. His grandfather Bob Marley also passed away at a young age of 36 in 1981 of melanoma.

According to a report, Jo Mersa Marley, a Jamaican American reggae artist was allegedly found unresponsive in a vehicle, allegedly dying from an asthma attack.

Jo Mersa Marley is the son of one of Bob Marley’s 11 children, Stephen Marley, who has over a dozen children.

Jo Mersa Marley leaves in his passing, wife Qiara, and their daughter Sunshine.

