22 Year Old Trapped In Car For 18 Hrs Dies In Buffalo Blizzard

We were warned about Winter Storm Elliott making history, however, none of us translated the warning to deaths on the eve of Christmas.

22 year old Anndel Taylor went to work in Buffalo, New York, but tragically while returning home from work Ms. Taylor’s car became stuck due to Winter Storm Elliot. After calling family members and 911 that wasn’t able to get to her because of the storm conditions her family believes she went to sleep in the car and froze to death after being trapped for 18 hours shortly before her 23rd birthday.

According to Tomeshia Brown, Anndel Taylor’s sister:

“I feel like everybody that tried to get to her got stuck,” “Fire department, police, everybody got stuck.”

Anndel Taylor who is from Charlotte moved to Buffalo New York to take care of her father.

Anndel Taylor is one of at least 27 people in Buffalo that died as a result of the storm.

We will be keeping the family of Anndel Taylor as well as all the families that are being affected by Winter Storm Elliott uplifted in our prayers.

