DC Founder/Racer Ken Block Dead At 55; T-Pain Mourns Loss

Ken Block, An Influential Figure

Legendary action sports athlete, Rally-car racer, and business owner/founder, Ken Block has died due to a snow-mobile accident in Utah. It is alleged that Ken was riding down a steep slope at about 2 p.m. Monday when, “the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The world knows Ken for his fame in the Rally Car Racing industry as well as action sports like skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross. Ken was also the co-founder of the successful brand DC, alongside Damon Way, & Clayton Blehm. He founded the brand Hoonigan in 2010 in support of his racing division. Sponsored by Monster, the name of the brand originally was ‘Monster World Rally Team’ but was later changed to ‘Hoonigan’.

T-Pain Mourns Loss

Many took to social media, especially Twitter to display how they felt about the passing of the influential figure. One user stated, “I’m gonna sit somewhere private and cry about the death of Ken Block…”. One tweet that really shocked the world came from legendary R&B singer, songwriter, and overall creative, T-Pain. He vocalized his feelings towards the matter by tweeting, “Lost a f*cking legendary person bro”.

A Legend

Ken Block resided in Park City, Utah during the time of the incident. He won five medals at the X Games between 2006 and 2013. Ken was also the Rally America Rookie of the year in 2005 and soon after finished second overall in the years 2006, 2008, and 2013.

Ken was described as, “a massive influence on everything he touched”. He leaves behind his wife, Lucy, and three children.

