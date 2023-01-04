Update On Break: Christmas Gifts, Not-So-Fine Dining And Hopes For 2023

Happy New Year, people!

With almost a week into 2023, Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz return to the show with a few updates from their respective holiday breaks. As you might imagine, both came prepared with some hilarious stories.

With Amanda spending the holidays in her home country of Grenada (seen above), you already know she was bound to come back with some stories from the island. Nailz on the other hand broke down his overall lackluster feelings towards the 2022 Christmas spirit, although he definitely loved the gift that Amanda got him.

See what he was gifted and the full “Update on Break” below on The Amanda Seales Show:

