Karrueche Tran Stuns In A Sheer Maxi Dress

Karrueche Tran has had the streets of Miami on fire over the last couple of days.

The Claws actress stepped out for dinner at Carbone clad in a brown, multi-colored sheer dress from the sustainable fashion brand Ella Mia. She completed the netted look with a black purse and black strappy René Caovilla sandals.

The dress featured a halter neckline with panels in various brown hues. The floor-length dress screamed beach vibes due to its sheer detailing. Tran kept the accessories minimal, opting for small stud earrings, a few rings, and a bracelet.

Sheer was the theme for the Games People Play actress. While walking through The Setai Hotel, the actress was spotted in a thong bikini, a brown netted coverup, and a tan straw bag.

Needless to say, her comment section was left in perverted shambles.

Karrueche puts on for the petite girls

Tran is no stranger to body shaming. Despite the opinions of others, the petite model and actress wears what she wants, and she does it confidently.

In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, Tran opened up about how body shaming affected her.

“We as a people need to understand society’s thought process of what beauty is: a slim waist, a fat booty, thick thighs, big boobs,” she says. “Not everyone has that. That’s not average at all, most of the girls who look like that are buying it. It’s wrong for these young girls who grow up with this message and think they have to look a certain way.”

“I used to think I had to be thick and have big boobs,” she continues. “I thought about getting my boobs done, but I was like one: I don’t know how my body’s going to react to that, and two: why am I changing who I am because of other peoples’ comments? I can represent other girls out there and make them feel confident, which is hard in this world where everyone just wants to be thicc.”

We stan for a queen that loves herself unapologetically.

