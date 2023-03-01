We deliver compassionate, specialized services that positively impact people!
There is a way. Moore Counseling & Mediation Services, inc. (MCMS) is a confidential, compassionate, responsive, and professional organization which provides services in mental health treatment, substance use disorder treatment, mediation, employee assistance programs and professional development.
MCMS has been delivering services to the communities we all live and work in since 1999. It is our mission to provide the most comprehensive services possible to individuals, as well as to organizations committed to taking care of their employees. We assist our clients to achieve a healthy and productive lifestyle and seek outcomes that improve the status of the individual and the community.
Learn more about all our services at moorecounseling.com or call, 216-404-1900
-
Here's Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
Watch Joe Little Give Vintage Performance at 216 Day in Cleveland!
-
WZAK has a special invitation for you…