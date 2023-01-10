CLOSE

Comedian Chico Bean is coming to Cleveland (Saturday, January 14).

Earlier today he pulled up (virtually) to The Day Party on Z1079!

Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf chopped it with Chico about a lot. Including his love for Cleveland, his recent trip to Africa, and how he knew comedy was his calling.

Check out the full interview below, and don’t forget to pull up to Chico at MGM Northfield Park on Saturday, January 14th at 8pm!

Chico Bean Exclusive Interview With Z1079’s The Day Party! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com