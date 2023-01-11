Celebrity Hairstylist Alexander Armand Shows Us How To Recreate Quinta Brunson’s Golden Globes Hair

Quinta Brunson is in her winning season, and we are here for it. The actress’ hit TV show, Abbott Elementary, took home three awards, including best comedy series. Brunson won best actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams won for his supporting role.

Since her debut in the red carpet circuit, Brunson’s style team has hit consecutive wins – the 2023 Golden Globes was no different. Wardrobe stylist Bryon Javar dressed the comedian in a black and pink custom Christian Siriano gown, and celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand created the perfect low ponytail to go with the look.

Armand gave us the lowdown on how to get the look, so grab your hair tools, and get ready to create the perfect, textured ponytail.