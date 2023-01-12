Breaking: Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at 54

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and former wife of Michael Jackson has passed away. She was 54 years old. Her mother, actress Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla Presley said. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

According to the Associated Press, medical officials in Los Angeles were dispatched to her home around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an individual experiencing full cardiac arrest. Records of the Calabasas property list Presley as a resident at that address.

Paramedics arrived shortly after the call, per a statement by Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. a statement by Little said.

