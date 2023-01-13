Karrueche Tran Redefines The 2-Piece Suit At The LA Premiere Of ‘House Party’

CLOSE

Karrueche Tran took the 2-piece suit to a new level at the House Party premiere in Los Angeles, California.

The actress posted pretty on the green carpet, clad in a Sami Miro Vintage suit. The pinstripe suit featured an asymmetrical top with a large cutout in the back, partnered with matching wide-leg pants with cutouts on the waistline.

The starlet wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail with loose curls that fell to her neck.

The House Party Reboot

The original House Party debuted in 1990 and instantly became a classic film. The movie details high school friends Christopher “Kid” Reid, Christopher “Play” Martin, and Martin Lawrence, who throw an epic party while Play’s parents are out of town.

The reboot has the same formula, with a bigger budget and a grander vision. Two high school friends who work as cleaners learn they’re on the verge of getting fired. They decide to throw a huge house party at one of the mansions they clean to raise some cash before they get booted from their job. The mansion belongs to LeBron James, and he is unaware of the fete.

The film hits theaters today.

