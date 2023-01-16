Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Biden Honors Dr. King — Tornado Hits Historic Selma — My Cousin, Keenan

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH, 2023

1. President Biden Preaches to the Choir

What You Need to Know:

It was almost 40 years ago, that the observance of the birthday of civil rights leader, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was signed into law. It was November 20, 1983, that then-President Ronald Reagan signed the bill making the January 15 birthday of Dr. King, a national holiday. It was three years later, the King national holiday went into effect. Sunday, Mr. Biden was the first sitting president to attend and speak before the congregation of Ebenezer Baptist Church on the Sunday before the national holiday. At the invitation of Democratic Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, Mr. Biden spoke before the Atlanta home church of Rev. Warnock, and his predecessor, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

2. Tornado Hits the South, the Heart of Historic Selma

What You Need to Know:

The town where thousands have made the sojourn and honored its place in civil rights history stands as a shadow of itself in the wake of last week’s destructive tornadoes. The storm brought powerful twisters and winds to Alabama and Georgia that uprooted trees, sent mobile homes airborne, derailed a freight train, flipped cars, cracked utility poles, and downed power lines, leaving thousands without electricity. Suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and 14 counties in Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

3. New York Eyes Nixed COVID-19 Vaccine Rule for Health Worker

What You Need to Know:

The New York State Department of Health is “exploring its options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday.

Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and the health department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in state public health law, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

The mandate is “null, void, and of no effect,” the judge said. He sided with Medical Professionals for Informed Consent, a group of medical workers impacted by the vaccination mandate.

4. Black Schoolteacher on Vacation Killed by LAPD

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know:

Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old school teacher who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died hours after officers repeatedly shocked him with a Taser.

Los Angeles, California police (LAPD) allege they arrived at the scene of a traffic accident on January 3 in Venice and found Anderson running into the street, exhibiting “erratic behavior.” Released body camera footage shows Anderson being held down by officers on the pavement as another repeatedly shouts, “Turn over or I’m gonna Tase you” and “Stop it or I’m gonna Tase you!” “They’re trying to George Floyd me… They’re trying to kill me,” and “Help, please — I’m not resisting, I’m not resisting,” said Anderson, who was tased repeatedly.

5. How to Serve God

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY WILLIE MCIVER

What You Need to Know:

HAPPY MLK DAY! In honor of this being a holiday to celebrate a man who was all about being a servant of God and the people, let’s talk about being a Servant of God. To serve or be a servant of God is not just something you casually do. As a Christian, it is a requirement, your duty, and a part of your calling. Being a servant is not an unachievable goal. God has made it really easy for us to serve Him and to serve others. Here are a few ways.

First, you have to develop a relationship with God. Get to know Him and his Word. If you don’t know Him, you can’t know what He needs and requires of us to become a servant for Him and his people. You can serve God by being a servant in your community, through your church and other non-profit organizations or serving one individual at a time. That service can come in the form of prayer, praying with and for the people in your community or being a mentor for youth and adults.

