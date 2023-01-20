CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The next potential NFL star out of Ohio State is taking the step to professional football this year.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud announced he will enter the NFL Draft and forgo his senior season at Ohio State. His NFL journey will begin in February at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“To Buckeye Nation, it’s been a helluva ride,” said Stroud in an announcement. “To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com