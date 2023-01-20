According to NBC4i, The next potential NFL star out of Ohio State is taking the step to professional football this year.
Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud announced he will enter the NFL Draft and forgo his senior season at Ohio State. His NFL journey will begin in February at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
“To Buckeye Nation, it’s been a helluva ride,” said Stroud in an announcement. “To the students, alumni, and all of THE Ohio State fans, thank you for welcoming a kid from Cali into the Buckeye family. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Parents suing Ohio’s Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
- Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft
- Child found after boy steals car with 1-year-old inside
- Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Restaurant Sued For $1.3M By US Foods Over Grocery Bill
- How Did You Find Out Your Ex Was Cheating?! [WATCH]
- Yandy Smith Shares Her Start In The Industry & Why Providing For Her Community Is So Vital [WATCH]
- Kelly Rowland Serves Style Goals In A Fendi Monogram Trench Coat
- Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
- Jordyn Woods Is Gearing Up To Launch Her New Clothing Line ‘Woods By Jordyn’
- Nia Long Gives Vital Family Advice While Promoting Her New Film, ‘Missing’
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com