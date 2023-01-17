Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH]

CLOSE

From remembering MLK to acknowledging history in the making happening tomorrow, Jeff Johnson explains the ‘3 Things’ you need to know today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

From the historical, cultural, and societal impacts this election of Wes More as Maryland’s Governor, Jeff will have on the city and state and the entire country.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jeff Johnson: “One of the things that that Governor Moore was adamant about, they’re going to begin tomorrow’s ceremony. Rick at the dock in Annapolis, where the slaves were brought in to the state of Maryland. And he is just saying that listen, we are because of them and just up the street is the capital of the state of Maryland and he will be. He will be starting at the docks to commemorate those men and women our ancestors. Who came into the state of Maryland? Not even able to run for office, let alone to be governor. I’m excited about that.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He went on to say, “I also love not only the inspirational moment but the fact that listen when we have black elected officials, we have black first family. And Don Moore, who is going to be the first lady of the State of Maryland, is equally as brilliant as Wes Moore and their children. Mia and James just report. The event I think what we want to continue to see in States and cities all over the country, as we look at the growth and evolution of black leadership and so some people say what does this in Maryland have to do with where I am? Where I live. We know that if we have great models of leadership that are people of color. That we support them and that and we. Hold them accountable. That they move to create great change and great progress. Then it becomes a model for us in other states. And so I really hope that we will celebrate Wes Moores not only inauguration but his leadership and that we will look to this administration as a possible model for how not only we mobilize and get other people of color elected statewide.”

Listen to the full breakdown below and be sure to subscribe to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show YouTube page!

Related: Black History: Wes Moore Becomes 1st Black Governor Of Maryland

Related: MLK’s Beyond Vietnam’ Speech At 55

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com” id=”2971088″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com