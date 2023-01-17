More Docs Found At Biden’s Home, Leopard Escapes Dallas Zoo & Could Tom Brady Finally Retire?! [WATCH]

CLOSE

With the work week starting on a Tuesday because of MLK Day, a lot of us are thrown off today with getting our work week together. With that being said, plenty of news went down over the long weekend in the world of politics, mass shootings, NFL playoffs, and everything in between.

In national news, more documents were found at Joe Biden‘s Delaware home, making this the third time documents have been found over the past few months, and now Republicans are asking for official visitor logs in order to find out who may have been able to access these documents over the past few years. Plus tragedy struck again pertaining to gun violence, this time leaving 8 people shot during a block party over the weekend in Florida, marking the 30th mass shooting in the country this year.

Lastly, we all try to figure out this story out of Dallas about a leopard roaming free & Rock-T recaps all the NFL playoff games over the weekend, and after the Dallas Cowboys beat Tom Brady and the Buc’s, people are now wondering, could this be the end of Tom Brady in the NFL?

Maria More and Rock-T bring you the top news stories for January 17th on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

