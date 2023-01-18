Cardi B Gets New Deadline For Community Service & Channing Tatum Might Remake ‘Ghost’ [WATCH]

Da Brat has the latest details surrounding Cardi B’s criminal court case, after failing to start working her community service hours that she was given following her strip club case. Plus, with a variety of TV and movies finding success with the remakes, Brat shares the latest 90’s classic that is getting consideration for a reboot.
Cardi B Gets New Deadline For Community Service Hours After Failing To Start Them
Channing Tatum Claims He Might Remake ‘Ghost’
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed the movie “Ghost” may be coming back.
His production company, Free Association, has the rights to the Patrick Swayze film, and he is considering a remake.
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debate whether they’d want to see this happen, and raise a bigger question, are you here for all the reboots or should we leave the originals alone?
