Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Full Body, Get Moving

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the Full Body “ GET MOVING” workout.

4 Rounds 15 each movement on EACH SIDE

Standing arms up over head to knee marches single side…

-hands up over to heel marches

-hands up over to straight leg toe

**BOTH LEFT N RIGHT SIDE

Alternating hands up overhead ti cross opposite side of body…

⁃ hands to middle

⁃ hands to knee (squat down)

⁃ hands to foot (squat and reach)

**BOTH LEFT N RIGHT SIDE

• PLEASE DONT CHEAT, fully draw both hands over head , and bring them all the way down.

• DOING THESE CORRECT will work core and (Abs), arms, legs and glutes!

Check out the tutorial video below