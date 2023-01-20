Parents suing Ohio’s Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion

According to NBC4i, Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students.
Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and gender identity with children as young as 6 years old without parental consent, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio. Parents are asking the court to order an end to the alleged conversations.
“Teachers are taking specific actions to hide these conversations from parents,” the complaint read. “Although, perhaps well-intentioned, this is a recipe for indoctrination and child abuse.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
