The Bijou Star Files: Husband Busts Wife On ‘OnlyFans’ Date

Husband Catches His Wife Waiting For ‘Date’ at Hotel After She Launched Secret ‘OnlyFans’ Account

He set up a date with this Only Fans model that he secretly knew was his own wife. She unknowingly set up a meet up with him at a hotel, not knowing it was her own husband. He said he created an account to follow, test, and see if she was cheating. Was ole boi doing too much? Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN NEW OWNER OF PRINCESS DIANA’S ICONIC CROSS NECKLACE

Kim Kardashian has added another piece to her growing collection of iconic jewelry and memorabilia … a famous diamond cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana. Read More

FLO RIDA AWARDED $82M IN CELSIUS LAWSUIT!!!

Platinum-selling hitmaker Flo Rida undoubtedly has a good feeling about his recent lawsuit victory against energy drink giant Celsius … a jury awarded him $82 million in damages!!! Read More

ANTONIO BROWN MY SNAPCHAT WAS HACKED!!!… Account Removed

A spokesperson for Snap tells TMZ Sports … Antonio Brown‘s account has been removed from the platform as the investigation continues. Read More

CARDI B KIM K. GAVE ME NIP/TUCK HOOK UP …Doctor Recommendations!!!

Cardi B is opening up more about her plastic surgery journey … revealing she actually took surgeon recommendations from Kim Kardashian before going under the knife. Read More

RAY J Family Is My Bday Gift …RECONCILES WITH WIFE, DESPITE ONGOING DIVORCE

Ray J and his estranged wife, Princess Love, have had their share of ups and downs over the years — but it appears they’ve smoothed things out … at least for his birthday. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Snaps Back At Heckler Who Called Her An ‘Old Broad’ While Filming ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg called out a mouthy audience member of The View on Wednesday, shutting the heckler down after he called her an “old broad” on live television. Read More

Back To WERK: Lauren London Stuns In Velvety Pink For ‘You People’ Premiere, Fans Rejoice Over Her Return To Acting

Welcome back to werk, Lauren London! Fans are expressing how much they missed the actress in comments after she appeared on the black carpet for her latest project, You People. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Shares His Take On Rihanna Performing At The Upcoming Super Bowl: ‘She Ain’t Beyoncé’

Stephen A. Smith has revealed some bold feelings of his while appearing as a guest on SHERRI. Read More

Study Finds Link Between UV Nail Polish Dryers & Cancer-Causing Mutations In Cells

According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers—widely used for gel manicures—have been connected to cellular-level issues that could result in cancer. Read More

Federal Prosecutors Won’t Seek Death Penalty Against Man Charged With Racist El Paso Walmart Massacre

Federal prosecutors have elected to not seek the death penalty in the 2019 El Paso shooting case. Read More

Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Attempting To Abduct A Barista Through A Drive-Thru Window

On Monday (Jan.16), an unidentified man attempted to snatch a barista through a drive-thru window in Auburn, Washington. Within a day of releasing the video footage, police officers arrested a suspect. Read More

Welcome To The Fam! Ye’s Rumored In-Laws Are ‘Super Happy’ For Him & Bianca Censori Amid Wedding Reports

Just a week after word spread that Kanye West and Yeezy designer Bianca Censori unofficially tied the knot, the rapper’s new in-laws are speaking out in support of the pair. Read More

Mexican Prosecutor Assures Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Death Is Ongoing: ‘There Is No Impunity In This Case’

Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya has given a rare update regarding the investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s death. Read More

Snoop Dogg and Sade Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu, and Teddy Riley are among those to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year, the organization has announced. Read More

Police Report Reveals Driver Was Speeding in SUV Crash That Killed University of Georgia Football Player And Staffer

A police report details a fatal SUV crash carrying four members of the University of Georgia football team, two of whom were killed in the accident. Read More

Promo Video Showing Tesla Model X Self-Driving Was Staged, According to Engineers

The famous video used to show off Tesla self-drive technology in 2016 was staged, according to engineers. Read More

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes Policy Banning COVID-19 Mandates Permanently

Florida Governor Ron Desantis is busy making policies that involve mask mandates and the Covid-19 vaccine. Read More

Beyoncé Heard Doing a Sound Check in Dubai for Upcoming $24M Gig [Video]

Sounds like the Queen Bey is returning to the stage. Read More

Microsoft Laying Off 10,000 Employees to Cut Costs at Tech Giant

Microsoft is the latest tech company to make significant cuts due to an unforeseeable economic future. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Rihanna “Ain’t Beyonce” Comment [Video]

Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith is apologizing for comments he made about Rihanna and her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance. Read More

SZA Said She’s ‘Rooting’ For Megan The Stallion In An Encouraging Post On Instagram

We haven’t heard a peep from Megan Thee Stallion in recent weeks, but SZA took a moment to acknowledge her friend. Read More

Bill Cosby’s TV Son Malcolm-Jamal Warner Speaks On Comedian’s Multiple Sexual Assult Allegations: I Can’t Defend Him Or His Actions At All, But I Also Can’t Throw Him Under The Bus Completely

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is opening up about his true feelings toward Bill Cosby. Read More

Update: Artist Behind ‘MLK’ Statue Says He Has No Plans To Modify Sculpture After Coretta Scott King’s Cousin Claimed The Design Looks Like A Penis

It looks like the ‘MLK’ sculpture is here to stay! Read More

Bandman Kevo Says He Receives Half Of His Baby Mother’s Income: It’s A Business, She Becomes A Business

Popular musical artist Bandman Kevo says he gets paid half of what his baby’s mother, Dyme Kevo, makes. Read More

Three Children Among Six People Killed After Their Throats Were Slit By ‘Razor-Sharp’ Kite Strings At Indian Festival

Six people, of which three were children, have died after their throats were sliced by kite strings at a festival held in India’s Gujarat state, it’s been reported. Read More

Free The Nipple! Facebook & Instagram Lift Ban On Bare Breasts, But Only For Transgender And Non-Binary Users

Facebook and Instagram are telling us it’s time to free the nipple as they are now getting ready to lift the ban on showing bare breasts on their platforms. Read More

