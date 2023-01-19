Wes Moore Has Been Sworn in as Maryland’s 1st Black Governor

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Big up’s are most definitely in order as history in politics has been made once again as Wes Moore has been officially sworn in as Maryland’s first black governor and believe it or not Wes Moore is only the 3rd African American Governor in U.S. history.

Wes Moore historic win in November win put the governorship back in Democrats’ hands after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the country’s most popular governors.

Wes Moore’s inauguration audience was filled with celebrity’s, on the same day as late Congressman Elijah Cummings birthday, with Oprah Winfrey presenting Moore as the state’s governor, and sworn in with his hand on Frederick Douglass Bible.

Oprah Winfrey took to her personal Instagram to post a photo of herself with the family of Wes Moore on the historic day with a lengthy caption, stating:

I know that, with @iamwesmoore as your governor, Maryland’s best days lie ahead. Wes has been a public servant his whole adult life—and he’s just getting started. Today, it was an honor to introduce Wes Moore, a man I believe in and a man I respect, at his inauguration for Maryland’s new governor. Thank you for having me with your wife, Dawn, and children, Mia and James

Take a look at Oprah’s complete post and the video below.