The Awkward Phase w/ JuJu is Back S3E1: Meet Freshie!

The Awkward Phase Full Episode with Cleveland Native Freshie

New Year, new season, and new episodes are on the way! The Awkward Phase is back and it’s coming full force! Season three is officially here and as the creator and host, I have the pleasure of welcoming Cleveland’s very own underground & underrated Music artist Freshie! Stay tuned as he climbs the charts making his way to being one of the city’s most memorable breakthrough rap artists today. Freshie is from East Cleveland and attended Shaw High School. He has been rapping and producing music since the second grade where he took a situation that could have counted him out at an early age and created it into something positive. By investing himself in music, producing, and performing he was able to create an outlet. He speaks on exactly how he got introduced to music, who motivated him to stay doing music, and the plans he has for himself and his brand in the future.

Freshie speaks on working with a number of household names coming up in his career and how showing him recognition kept him on his path; such as Ray Jr., Pooh Gutta, MGK, and more. Creating music for almost 2 decades, dropping numerous projects including his latest single just this week ‘Crash Out!’ on all Platforms. Freshie is a name and face you’re not going to forget. Follow him on all social platforms @YEAHFRESHIE and Stream all projects on all platforms. Tap into this episode for info on everything Freshie!

SOCIAL LINKS

The Awkward Phase: @theawkwardphasee

Juju: @ju_chainss

Freshie: @yeahfreshie

Freshie management: @everythingdirtyy

platform: @z1079

