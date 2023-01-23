The Bijou Star Files: Shannon Sharpe Goes ‘Undisputed’ In L.A.

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 23, 2023:

SHANNON SHARPE ALTERCATION WITH JA MORANT’S DAD… At Laker Game

Shannon Sharpe and Ja Morant’s dad, Tee, got into a heated altercation at the Laker game Friday night … with both sides needing to be separated before eventually making amends. Read More

BEYONCE PROVES SHE’S STILL THE QUEEN OF MUSIC…In New Dubai Performance Photos

Beyonce most certainly lived up to her nickname, “Queen Bey,” during her Dubai performance Saturday night … and we got the pics to prove it. Read More

NANCY PELOSI EXORCISM IN SF TOWNHOUSE …After Savage Attack On Husband

Nancy Pelosi tried to excommunicate evil spirits from her San Francisco townhouse after the vicious attack on her husband in October. Read More

DRAKE PERFORMS AT APOLLO THEATER IN NYC Crowd Goes Wild!!!

Drake did his make-good Saturday night at the legendary Apollo Theater in NYC for SiriusXM, and he did NOT disappoint. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN WILL NOT BE CHARGED FOR SHOOTING ‘RUST’ DIRECTOR

Alec Baldwin will not be charged with the shooting of “Rust” Director Joel Souza, despite the fact he was hit by the same bullet the D.A. says was fired recklessly and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins … and now we know why. Read More

KYLIE JENNER FIRST PHOTOS OF SON’S FACE …Finally Reveals Name Too

Kylie Jenner is finally showing off her baby boy almost a year after he was born — posting the first photos where his face is in clear view … while also declaring his new name. Read More

REP. GEORGE SANTOS OKAY, FINE, I DID DRESS IN DRAG …But I’m No ‘Queen,’ Dammit

Rep. George Santos did, in fact, dress in women’s clothing as a young man — but don’t go calling him a drag queen now … ’cause he’s still rejecting that label, it seems. Read More

BEYONCÉ DUBAI PERFORMANCE CAUGHT ON CAMERA Despite Strict Restrictions

In the digital era, not even Beyoncé can beat cell phones — her performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people … despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. Read More

DON LEMON FIRES BACK AT STEPHEN COLBERT …Over ‘Hoodie’ Suit on CNN

Don Lemon didn’t appreciate Stephen Colbert mocking him over the fact he dressed down on the job … responding by comparing himself to Zelensky, Obama and Trayvon Martin. Read More

JEREMY RENNER BROKE MORE THAN 30 BONES IN SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT …Morning Workout Impacted

Jeremy Renner just revealed the full extent of his injuries from his snowplow accident … saying he shattered more than 30 bones in his body!! Read More

FAMED ASTRONAUT BUZZ ALDRIN 93-YEAR-OLD ASTRONAUT MARRIES LONGTIME GF …I’m Over The Moon For Her!!!

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!! Read More

PEYTON HILLIS OCEAN ACCIDENT 1ST RESPONDERS RACED TO HELP EX-NFL STAR… Police Video Shows

Multiple first responders rushed to Pensacola Beach earlier this month to tend to Peyton Hillisafter the former NFL star nearly drowned while trying to save his children … new police video, Read More

3LW’S KIELY WILLIAMS I BUMP, BUMP, BUMPED 75% OF B2K… All at the Same Time!!!

Ex-3LW singer Kiely Williams is copping to being the ultimate B2K groupie/peer … claiming she was once intimate with Raz B, Lil Fizz, and J Boog. Sorry, Omarion. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN GUEST SPEAKER AT HARVARD BIZ SCHOOL… Talks SKIMS with Students

Kim Kardashian‘s such a successful businesswoman, she’s now teaching Ivy Leaguers a thing or 2 … as some Harvard students just discovered. Read More

‘NEW JACK CITY’ CASTNO SUGAR COATING VIOLENCE, BUT THERE’S A LESSON …And, We Got Ice-T’s Stamp

Naughty By Nature’s Treach and his “New Jack City” stage play costars are well aware of the real-life violence in hip hop today, and hope their production of the classic ’90s film can scare the genre straight. Read More

Nia Long Says She’s ‘Single AF’ After Twitter Hypes Up Her & Omarion

Social media was excited over the prospect of Nia Long and Omarion potentially being an item, though the actress clarified that she’s “single AF!” Read More

Lawsuit: Disneyland Staff Reportedly Laughed At Disabled Woman As She Took A Fall Off A Ride, Eventually Leading To Her Death

Disneyland workers allegedly laughed at a 66-year-old disabled woman as she fell off the Jungle Cruise ride. Now, a new lawsuit alleges she died five months later from septic shock as a result of that fateful incident. Read More

Chanel Thierry Reportedly Seeking Over $80K In Monthly Child Support From DJ Mustard

Chanel Thierry and DJ Mustard are still working out the kinks in their divorce. As previously reported, Mustard filed in May following less than two years of marriage and a decade-long relationship. Read More

Trina Explains Waiting Four Months Before Confronting Partner About Infidelity: ‘Got To Play These Cards The Right Way’

While most of the buzz surrounding the latest installment of Caresha Please is centered around Yung Miami’s jaw-dropping revelation about golden showers, Trina spilled some tea about herself as well! Read More

Sha’Carri Richardson Says She Was Kicked Off American Airlines Plane After Argument With Flight Attendant

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was kicked off an American Airlines flight following an argument with a flight attendant on Saturday. Read More

Polo G Denies Unfollowing Gunna on Instagram, Says He Never Followed Him to Begin With

Polo G is calling BS. Read More

Lil Meech Reveals He Dropped $500,000 on His ‘BMF’ Chain

Lil Meech appeared in the latest installment of GQ’s On The Rocks series, which featured the BMF actor discussing his jewelry collection. Read More

Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver

A substitute school bus driver was placed on leave this week after an argument with parents escalated into physical violence. Read More

Virginia School Downplayed Teacher’s Warnings About 6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Her

The first-grade teacher shot by her 6-year-old student at a Virginia elementary school had previously raised concerns about the child that school officials downplayed. Read More

Woman Shoots, Kills Terminally Ill Husband Before Barricading Herself In Daytona Beach Hospital Room

A 76-year-old woman told authorities she killed her husband because that’s what he wanted her to do if he “continued to take a turn for the worse.” Read More

Georgia Couple Facing Felony Charges For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Their Adopted Sons And Soliciting Them To Other Men Online

A Georgia couple is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing their adopted sons. Read More

TikTok Confirms Employees Can Make Certain Videos Go Viral With A “Heating” Button

TikTok confirms its employees can promote specific videos to enhance relationships with creators and businesses. Read More

Iowa Republicans Want SNAP Recipients To Spend Their Own Money On Cheese & Bread

Republicans are once again hellbent on making life harder, this time by placing drastic limits on the foods Americans can purchase with their SNAP benefits. Read More

Gabrielle Union Unphased By Cheating Backlash; “At Least Listen To The Whole Thing”

Gabrielle Union is unbothered by people dragging her for cheating on her former husband. Read More

Raven-Symoné Admits That Everyone Has Been Pronouncing Her Name Incorrectly [Video]

After over thirty years in the entertainment industry, Raven-Symoné is correcting how people pronounce her name. Read More

Chrisean Rock Denies Getting Into Fist Fight w/ Two Women Shortly After Announcing She’s Pregnant w/ Blueface’s Baby

The turbulent relationship between Chrisean Rock and rapper Blueface may have gotten even more complex. Read More

Octavia Spencer Says She Experienced ‘More Racism’ In Los Angeles Than Alabama

Octavia Spencer was not exempt from racism when she first moved to Los Angeles. Read More

Utah Woman Finds Out She Accidentally Married Her Cousin While Pregnant With His Baby

A 42 year old Utah woman named Marcella Hill is opening up about the moment she found out she accidentally married her cousin while pregnant with his baby! Read More

