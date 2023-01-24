CLOSE

Cleveland’s own Norelle is on a heck of a run, and she’s just getting started.

Norelle sings backup for superstar Rihanna, and will be on the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage in just a couple of weeks!

Norelle stopped by the Z Studio today to kick it with midday host Micah Dixon! The two talked about her being on tour with RiRi, performing at the Super Bowl for the second time, and balancing her work life with being a mom!

Check out the interview below, and don’t forget to give Norelle and Micah Dixon a follow on Instagram!

Micah Dixon Interviews Cleveland’s Own Norelle! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com