The Bijou Star Files: Run-DMC is Over

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 24, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Run-DMC Announces Its Final Show: “Run-DMC is Over”

Run-DMC recently announced its final performance on the heels of its upcoming documentary. Read More

DRAKE NYPD DENIES SPYING AT APOLLO SHOW …Vid Just for Social Media

Angry Drake fans are calling out the NYPD for what felt like electronic surveillance at his sold-out Apollo Theater show — and after a clip of officers recording ticketholders went viral, the cops say it’s not what it seems. Read More

KYLIE JENNER PETA APPLAUDS LION DRESS …It’s Statement Against Trophy Hunting!!!

Kylie Jenner wearing a lion’s head to a fashion show is getting positive reviews from an unlikely source … the world’s most famous animal rights group. Read More

PAMELA ANDERSON CLAIMS TIM ALLEN FLASHED HER ON ‘HI’… He Flatly Denies It

Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen once showed her his penis, unsolicited — a revelation just now coming to light in her new memoir … but he’s calling BS. Read More

[PHOTOS] Ye Dines With ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori And North West At Nobu

Following reports that Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in an unofficial wedding ceremony, the couple was spotted linking up with North West! Read More

LISTEN: Black Eyed Peas Label Sues Toy Maker For Alleged Remix Of ‘My Humps’ To ‘My Poops’

BMG Rights Management owns 75 percent of the publishing rights to Black Eyed Peas‘ 2005 song My Humps. Read More

T.I.’s ‘Virginity Tests’ On Daughter Deyjah Harris Ruled As Inadmissable Evidence In Trial Against MGA Entertainment

A federal judge has issued a “key victory” in T.I. and Tiny Harris’ civil trial against MGA Entertainment. Read More

Suspected Monterey Park Shooter Fatally Shoots Himself During Police Standoff After Killing Ten People At Ballroom Dance Studio

The suspected Monterey Park shooter killed himself during a standoff with police after killing ten people and injuring at least ten more at a dance studio over the weekend. Read More

Sammie Speaks Out After His Mother Faces Murder Charge For Fatally Shooting 27-Year-Old Woman

R&B singer Sammie has issued a statement in the wake of the news that his mother is facing charges for shooting and killing a woman in her car in Orange County, Florida. Read More

Rihanna and Mitchell & Ness Team Up for Super Bowl Merch Collection Ahead of Halftime Performance

Ahead of her highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance next month, Rihanna has teamed up with Mitchell & Ness for a new merch collection. Read More

Girls Trip 2 is Happening! Full Cast Will Reunite for an Adventure in Ghana

The highly anticipated sequel to “Girls Trip” is on the way, and they’ll be taking their escapades to Ghana this time. Read More

Capitol Rioter Who Rested Feet on Pelosi’s Desk On Jan. 6 Found Guilty on All Counts

The Arkansas man that was infamously photographed with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office desk is being convicted on all counts. Read More

‘RHOP’ Stars Robyn and Juan Dixon Reportedly Get Married, Again; Wedding to Air During Season 7 Finale

Robyn and Juan Dixon have officially tied the knot again. Read More

Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Issues Public Apology to Jackson State for Comments on Campus Violence: “I Really Do Apologize for What I Said” [Video]

Deion Sanders’ eldest daughter has released a public apology after her comments exaggerated the violence at Jackson State. Read More

Apollo Theater Releases Statement After Concert-Goer Falls Over Balcony During Drake Show [Video]

Drake had to stop his Apollo concert after a fan fell from the second floor off the balcony. Drake performed at the historic Apollo theater in Harlem, New York, on Sunday. Read More

YSL Co-Founder Calls Out Gunna for Taking Plea in RICO Case: “You Crossed the Line, My Brother. You Did That” [Video]

YSL co-founder Mondo is calling out Gunna for allegedly snitching in the YSL RICO case. During the Ugly Money Podcast with host Niche, Mondo was asked what word came to mind when Gunna’s name was mentioned. Read More

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Reportedly Released From Jail

A suspect in Young Dolph’s murder has reportedly been released from jail. Read More

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai [Photos + Video]

Nia Long has been living her best life all month since revealing her split from ex-fiancé Ime Udoka in December. Read More

Beyonce Was ‘Paid $35 Million’ for One-Hour Show at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyoncé was reportedly paid more money for her one-hour show in Dubai than previously reported. Read More

Aretha Franklin’s Song ‘A Natural Woman’ Deemed Offensive To Trans Women By LGBTQ Activist Group

Aretha Franklin‘s hit song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” is being criticized by an LGBTQ activist group. Read More

Bethune-Cookman Students Protest After Ed Reed Was Fired As Head Football Coach, University Officials Accused Of Ignoring Campus Mold & Rat Problems

It looks like the drama at Bethune-Cookman University is just getting started. Read More

‘RHOP’s’ Karen Huger Accuses Robyn Dixon’s Partner Of Making Her Feel Uncomfortable & Inviting Her To Participate In A Threesome

Three’s a crowd? Well, according to The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger, not for one of her male castmates. Read More

Ari Fletcher Calls Out Airbnb Owner For Seemingly Exposing That She Stayed In Their Home: That’s So Unprofessional & I Was Working On Something Private

No pictures, please! Especially when it comes to Ari Fletcher. Read More

Cleveland City Council seeks to eliminate nearly $200 million in medical debt for 48,000 residents

Council introduced legislation Monday to use $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy medical debt. Read More

US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. Read More

Tom Brady isn’t sure what he’s going ‘to f–king do’ yet with NFL future

All quiet on the Tom Brady front. Read More

GEORGE FOREMAN COUNTERUES SEXUAL ABUSE ACCUSER …Claims Lies, $12 Million Extortion Attempt

George Foreman says a woman accusing him of sexual abuse 45 years ago — when she was a minor — is intentionally dragging his name through the mud and flat-out lying … so, now he’s going after her in court. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com