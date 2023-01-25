The Bijou Star Files: Police Beat Tyre Nichols Like a “Human Piñata”

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 25, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Family Attorney Say Body Cam Footage Shows Memphis Police Beat Tyre Nichols Like a “Human Piñata”

The five Memphis Police officers involved in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols have officially been relieved of their duties. Read More

PARIS HILTON & CARTER REUM SURPRISE! WE HAD A BABY!!!

Paris Hilton‘s wish to become a mother is now a reality … she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Read More

BABYFACE I Have Super Bowl Jitters …BUT THIS GIG BIGGER THAN BUTTERFLIES!!!

Babyface will be belting out “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVII next month … and the R&B legend tells us he never expected in a million years he’d be tapped for the honor. Read More

SESAME WORKSHOP CO-FOUNDER LLOYD MORRISETT DEAD AT 93

Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett, who famously got the ball rolling on “Sesame Street,” is dead. Read More

BEYONCE’S DUBAI CONCERT DAD SAYS SHE UNITED PEOPLE, DESPITE BACKLASH …And Full Tour is Coming!!!

While Beyonce‘s concert in Dubai stirred outrage from some fans — due to the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws — her pops looks at it differently, telling us his daughter has incredible power to bring people together … from all walks of life. Read More

Crook Steals Funeral Van With Body In Backseat Before Mysteriously Ditching Car 100 Miles Away Without Corpse

A crook got more than he bargained for when he stole a funeral home van in Illinois – complete with a body in tow – before separately ditching the car and dumping the corpse over 100 miles away in a Chicago alley. Read More

Widow Sees Late Husband Eating In Restaurant Advertisement Despite Him Dying 9 Years Earlier

A British widow says she saw her late husband and his son in social media advertisements for an Indian restaurant, despite him dying back in 2014. Read More

(WATCH) Kanye West Asks Paparazzi To Stop Filming Him: ‘It Has To Be Some Kind Of Balance’

Kanye West was recently spotted out with his new “wife” Bianca Censori. And he has some words for a paparazzi that was filming and snapping some photos of the two. Read More

Puma Curry Responds Amid Critiques Over ‘Tight Pants’ Photos With Erykah Badu: ‘I’m An Adult’

Puma Curry, 18, is letting it be known she’s an adult after people online heavily critiqued a recent Insta-post. On Sunday (Jan. 22), Curry posted photos featuring her mother and global star, Erykah Badu. Read More

Mike Tyson Faces $5 Million Lawsuit for Allegedly Raping Woman in Early 1990s

Mike Tyson is looking at a $5 million lawsuit after the former heavyweight boxing champion was accused of violently raping a woman in a limo in the early 1990s. Read More

Omarion on Nia Long Dating Speculation: ‘You Never Know’

Nia Long and Omarion recently sparked dating rumors after the pair attended the premiere of her new Netflix film You People. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Shares Tribute to Tristan Thompson’s Late Mother Andrea

Khloé Kardashian is taking a moment to remember Tristan Thompson’s late mother, Andrea, who died after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago. Read More

U.S. Airline Rankings From the Best to the Worst, See Who Came Out on Top

Last year, the travel industry was shaky in the U.S. For one, it experienced an abundance of staffing shortages and flight cancellations as the world returned to traveling post-pandemic. Read More

Pete Davidson Removes Kim Kardashian-Related Tattoos

Pete Davidson appears to have removed all traces of Kim Kardashian from his body. While on vacation in Hawaii with Chase Sui Wonders, his rumored new girlfriend, the former Saturday Night Live actor was pictured without his most famous tattoos. Read More

Spotify Cutting 600 Jobs As a Result Of Over Spending in 2020

Spotify is the latest tech company to announce a wave of layoffs as recession whispers loom. Read More

Disney & CreativeSoul Reimagining Snow White & Cinderella As Black Princess Dolls

Disney has teamed up with a Black-owned photography firm to give their famed princess dolls an Afro-centric makeover. Read More

Landlords Plan Legal Action Against Twitter Over Unpaid Rent At Several Office Locations

Landlords are teaming up to go after social media giant Twitter over unpaid rent, including its headquarters in San Francisco and British offices. Read More

Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights For $200M, Includes Shares Of His Publishing & Recorded Music Catalog

Justin Bieber just cashed in big. As expected, he sold his music rights, reported to be worth over $200 million. Read More

ABC NOT LOOKING FOR T.J. & AMY REPLACEMENTS

ABC does not yet have eyes on potential replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, despite speculation the ‘GMA3’ anchors are on the way out … Read More

Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Canceled in Favor of World Tour

Madonna’s self-directed biopic starring Julia Garner is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures now that the singer has decided to embark on The Celebration Tour. Read More

T.J. Holmes Had Suspected In-Office Affair with Another Junior ‘GMA’ Staffer

T.J. Holmes has apparently been slangin’ his co-anchor c*ck all up and through the ‘Good Morning America’ offices for years. Read More

Nia Long Says She Was Told She Looked ‘Too Old’ Next to Drew Barrymore for ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Nia Long is dismissing “the biggest fattest lie” that she turned down a role in Charlie’s Angels. Read More

Woman Claims She Recently Had an Affair with ‘RHOP’ Husband Juan Dixon — and Robyn Allegedly Knew About It [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Robyn Dixon is supposed to be in marital bliss now that she and ex-husband Juan Dixon have re-tied the knot, but new allegations have surfaced claiming Juan was creeping on Robyn all during the pandemic. Read More

Brian McKnight And Wife Leilani Announce Arrival Of Newborn Son, Reveal His Name [Photos]

Brian McKnight and his wife Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza have welcomed a new addition to their family. Read More

Brittney Griner’s Possible Need To Fly Private As She Returns To WNBA Raises Concerns & Questions

Brittney Griner plans to return to the court for the 2023 WNBA season — and her return is raising concerns. Read More

Nia Long Says Will Smith ‘Carried A Burden’ To Be Perfect In Hollywood: I Think He’s Now Able To Be Human

During a recent interview, Nia Long showed some love to her former co-star, Will Smith, and credited him for carrying the burden of perfection for so many years. Read More

