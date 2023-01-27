The Bijou Star Files: tWitch’s Friends Say Todrick Hall Is Negligent

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 27, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

tWitch FRIENDS SLAM TODRICK HALL …For Implying ‘Ellen’ Drama Behind Suicide

Friends of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss are calling out his “pal” Todrick Hall … after he suggested the pressure around Ellen DeGeneres‘ workplace scandal might have been a factor in tWitch’s suicide. Read More

CHRISEAN ROCK BUYS NEW WEDDING DRESS …Marrying Blueface Tomorrow???

Chrisean Rock says she’s got a very big day coming up, she’s getting married — and she’s already locked down a wedding dress for the special occasion — though there may be some serious concern if she’s exchanging vows with Blueface. Read More

YE TAKES WIFEY ON BALENCIAGA SHOPPING SPREE… No Hard Feelings???

Kanye West just can’t quit Balenciaga — even though the brand ditched him over his antisemitism, he took his new wife for some retail therapy there … Read More

DETROIT LIONS’ JESSIE LEMONIER FORMER LINEBACKER DEAD AT 25

Jessie Lemonier — a former outside linebacker for the Detroit Lions — has passed away, the team announced Thursday morning. He was only 25 years old. Read More

Tennessee Female Cop At The Center Of Police Department Sex Scandal Offered $10K To Strip Down At Strip Club

The Tennessee cop who was fired for having sex with six other officers – and while on duty – has been offered $10,000 to perform at Nashville strip club for one night. Read More

T.I. Reveals He Failed An Audition For Nick Cannon’s Role In ‘Drumline,’ Because He Couldn’t Play Drums

T.I. has had an extremely successful career in both film and music, but his acting career got off to a rocky start after he says he failed an audition for Nick Cannon‘s starring role in Drumline. Read More

Massachusetts Mother Posted About Postpartum Depression Before Reportedly Killing Her Kids

A Massachusetts mom reportedly strangled her two young kids to death and attempted to kill her infant with the children’s tragic death coming amidst numerous social media posts regarding her struggles with postpartum depression. Read More

Rich Dollaz Speaks Out Following Daughter’s Arrest: “I Don’t Condone Violence But At The End Of The Day I’m Never Going To Be Okay With A Man Putting His Hand On My Kid Either” (Exclusive)

Rich Dollaz is breaking his silence and speaking out on the recent arrest of his daughter Ashley Trowers. Read More

29-Year-Old Woman Facing Charges After Pretending to be a Teen and Attending a New Jersey High School for Four Days [Video]

A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after pretending to be a teenager and attending a New Jersey high school for four days. Read More

Nia Long Gets Emotional While Discussing the Recent “Devastating Moments” She’s Experienced Following Split From Ime Udoka [Video]

Nia Long held back tears while addressing devastating moments she recently experienced following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. Read More

Florida Woman Swindles Holocaust Survivor She Met on Dating Site Out of $2.8 Million

On Wednesday, a Florida woman who orchestrated a years long romance scam that defrauded an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of millions of dollars was arrested. Read More

South Florida Nursing Schools Busted for Selling More Than 7K Fake Diplomas to Students

Twenty-five people were arrested Wednesday for operating a multi-million-dollar nursing scam in South Florida. Read More

Assistant Principal of Virginia School Where 6-Year-Old Student Shot Teacher Has Resigned

The assistant principal of Richneck Elementary, where the 6-year-old shot his teacher, has resigned following allegations that the administration ignored several warnings about the armed student the day of the shooting. Read More

Keke Palmer Reveals The Gender Of Her Unborn Baby

Keke Palmer revealed she’s expecting a baby boy in what fans think was a slip-up. Read More

Shemar Moore Reveals He Once Tried to Ask Alicia Keys on a Date: ‘I Walked Away So Uncool’ [Video]

Shemar Moore once thought he had a chance with Alicia Keys, but was ultimately rejected when he asked her out on a date. Read More

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Reportedly Going to ‘War’ with ABC

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach started mediation with ABC on Thursday and it’s already intense, according to reports. Read More

Scientology Leader David Miscavige Goes Missing Amid Child Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

David Miscavige, the leader of the controversial Church of Scientology, has reportedly been missing in action for months, allegedly to being served in a civil child trafficking lawsuit. Read More

Amber Rose Says She Wants ‘to Be Single for the Rest of My Life’ amid Ex’s Romance with Cher

Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards has moved on and is now dating Cher — and she says she plans on staying single forever. Read More

‘I Was A Bully’: Embattled Prosecutor Who Posted ‘Racist,’ ‘Colorist’ Tweets Targeting Black Women Resigns

The Black Houston attorney who was condemned for his resurfaced misogynistic tweets disrespecting Black women has resigned. Read More

Pamela Anderson Knew Marrying Kid Rock Was A Mistake Right After Their Wedding: ‘It’s Embarrassing’ [Video]

Pamela Anderson reflected on her struggles in her previous marriages, including the one to Kid Rock, Read More

Ma$e Receives His Own Day in Harlem [Photo]

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Ma$e was honored with his own day during a proclamation ceremony in front of Harlem’s Apollo Theater. Read More

La La Anthony Says 15-Year-Old Son is ‘Protective’ of Her Dating [Video]

La La Anthony’s teenage son is keeping a watchful eye on his mom’s dating life. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Not Here For ‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hosting Sharing Parents’ Shotgun Wedding Secret: I Would Take You Out If You Were My Kid

Some family secrets should be kept private, at least in Whoopi Goldberg‘s opinion. Read More

RODNEY KING’S DAUGHTER TYRE NICHOLS’ FAMILY CAN’T PREPARE For Heartbreak to Come

Rodney King‘s daughter knows Tyre Nichols‘ family is going to be in a world of hurt for a long time once the world sees the extent of their loved one’s fatal beating … and she’s offering some advice before the body cam footage is released. Read More

Akron police lieutenant suspended 90 days, loses rank after being accused of performing sex acts while on duty

Following an internal investigation, the department chose to discipline Edward Patalon for actions that brought ‘dishonor’ to the force.Read More

